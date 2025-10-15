Zoya Salon Opens New Carrollton Location, Bringing Seamless Keratin Fusion Transformations to More Dallas Clients

Our goal has always been to help women feel confident in their hair again. This new space allows us to continue that mission while offering an even more relaxing and private guest experience.” — Zoya Ghamari

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Zoya Salon has announced its move to a new location in Carrollton, Texas, expanding access to its personalized hair restoration and extension services for women across Dallas. The move marks an upgrade to a new space designed to enhance comfort, privacy, and care for guests seeking hair extensions for fine hair in Dallas and natural-looking restoration solutions.Founded by Zoya Ghamari, a certified extension specialist with over 25 years of experience, Zoya Salon has gained a reputation for its compassionate and individualized approach to women’s hair transformation. The salon serves guests experiencing hair loss or thinning due to genetics, medical treatment, or other conditions, focusing on restoring confidence and self-identity through advanced techniques.“Our goal has always been to help women feel confident in their hair again,” said Zoya Ghamari, the salon’s founder. “This new space allows us to continue that mission while offering an even more relaxing and private guest experience.”The salon’s signature Keratin Fusion method remains a central part of its offerings. This strand-by-strand process uses gentle keratin bonds to add fullness and length without damaging natural hair. Known for its durability and seamless finish, it is well-suited for delicate or fragile hair. Guests can also choose from seven professional extension methods, custom toppers, wigs, and non-surgical hair restoration systems tailored to their individual needs.Every appointment begins with a private consultation, during which the team assesses scalp and hair health before recommending a personalized plan. This personalized care follows Zoya Salon’s signature “Analyze, Strengthen, Enhance” approach, ensuring each transformation supports long-term hair wellness and visual results.For women exploring the best hair loss solution in Dallas , Zoya salon provides a private and supportive setting where they can discuss concerns related to alopecia, trichotillomania, or post-medical hair thinning. Zoya and her team combine technical expertise with compassion, offering realistic solutions that restore volume and confidence.“Many of our guests come to us after trying multiple salons without success,” Ghamari added. “We focus on custom results and lasting comfort, so guests leave feeling like a better version of themselves.”Zoya Salon’s relocation marks a new chapter in its ongoing mission to empower women through innovative and luxurious hair restoration. Appointments can be scheduled online through the salon’s website.About Zoya Salon & ExtensionsZoya Salon & Extensions is a Dallas-based specialty salon dedicated to women’s hair restoration and premium hair extensions. Led by founder and master stylist Zoya Ghamari, the salon specializes in natural-looking, non-surgical solutions for fine or thinning hair, including Keratin Fusion extensions, toppers, and custom wigs. With over 25 years of experience, Zoya Salon provides personalized care through its signature “Analyze, Strengthen, Enhance” approach.

