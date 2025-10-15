Tier4 Group Expands Commitment to Milwaukee Tech Community with Sponsorship of the Tier4 Tech Stage at Wantable Café

Tier4 Group Presents the Tier4 Tech Stage Tier4 Group

Tier4 Group announces the expansion of its commitment to the Milwaukee Tech Community through a new sponsorship with Experience Milwaukee.

The Tier4 Tech Stage represents exactly what we believe in: creating spaces, conversations, and collaborations that highlight the incredible talent and innovation happening in our city every day.” — Steve Glynn, Chief Milwaukee Officer

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tier4 Group, an award-winning technology recruiting firm headquartered in Atlanta, GA, today announces the expansion of its commitment to the Milwaukee Tech Community through a new sponsorship with Experience Milwaukee . As part of the partnership, Tier4 Group will sponsor the Tier4 Tech Stage at Experience Milwaukee at the Wantable Café, a well-known hub for startups, innovators, and tech networking in the city.“We’re incredibly proud to support Milwaukee’s growing tech ecosystem through this partnership with Experience Milwaukee,” said Betsy Robinson, President and CEO of Tier4 Group. “At our core, we believe in creating opportunities for connection, growth, and for people to thrive. The Tier4 Tech Stage is a platform to elevate bold ideas, celebrate local talent, and spark the kind of conversations that lead to real innovation. We’re excited to be part of the momentum building in Milwaukee.”The Tier4 Tech Stage will serve as the central platform for keynote speakers, thought leaders, and community events at the café, reflecting Tier4 Group’s dedication to empowering the city’s growing tech scene. This partnership comes on the heels of city leaders officially designating the Walker’s Point neighborhood (where the café is located) as the city’s first Innovation District , where creativity meets strategy, fueling the city’s growing technological footprint. For Steve Glynn, Chief Milwaukee Officer of Experience Milwaukee and Operator of the Wantable Café, this partnership is an opportunity to build on the momentum.“We’re thrilled to partner with Tier4 Group to bring new energy and connection to Milwaukee’s tech and business community,” said Steve. “The Tier4 Tech Stage represents exactly what we believe in: creating spaces, conversations, and collaborations that highlight the incredible talent and innovation happening in our city every day. It’s about celebrating the people who are helping Milwaukee move forward.”Deepening Local SupportTier4 Group has proudly served the region for over five years, and we’re deeply committed to the success of Milwaukee’s tech & innovation community. From partnerships with organizations like Women in Technology Wisconsin and i.c.stars | Milwaukee, to active membership in the MKE Tech Hub, our Milwaukee roots run deep. This partnership continues to expand the organization's support of the region - something Carlie Lavin, Client Services Manager, has embraced.“I’m excited to see Tier4 Group grow its presence here in Milwaukee and to be part of such a vibrant, collaborative tech community,” said Carlie Lavin, Client Services Manager. "Milwaukee has an incredible spirit of connection where people genuinely want to support one another and see each other succeed. That’s exactly what the Tier4 Tech Stage represents: bringing people together, sharing ideas, and celebrating the innovation that’s happening right here in our own backyard!”Over the years, we’ve rolled up our sleeves and volunteered with local groups like Summerfest TechAI, Wisconsin SIM, and Milky Way Tech Hub’s WI Tech Month to help advance meaningful conversations and opportunities in tech. Whether we’re sponsoring, volunteering, or building connections, our goal remains the same: to champion innovation, inclusion, and long-term growth across Milwaukee’s tech ecosystem.About Tier4 GroupTier4 Group is a woman-owned and diversity-certified technology and professional recruitment firm connecting exceptional talent with top-tier employers seeking to fill critical roles and execute projects. By combining advanced recruitment automation with a personalized approach, Tier4 Group strives to identify the best fit for both the customer and the candidate. Tier4 Group has been recognized as one of the nation's fastest-growing companies for seven consecutive years on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. Tier4 Group has also received multiple honors from the Atlanta Business Chronicle, including five straight Pacesetter Awards and recognition as one of Georgia's Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.tier4group.com.About RetainedRetained is a premier executive search firm specializing in placing senior leaders in the technology and non-profit sectors. Operating as a subsidiary of Tier4 Group and led by Tino Mantella, President & Managing Partner, Retained combines human expertise with advanced recruitment technology to deliver unparalleled talent acquisition solutions to organizations seeking top executive talent. For more information, visit www.retained.com.About Experience MilwaukeeLaunched in 2018, Experience Milwaukee began as a podcast celebrating the people, places, and events that make the city amazing. Today, it has evolved into a multi-platform media brand focused on community, business, and innovation. Through storytelling, live events, and its physical home, Experience Milwaukee at the Wantable Café, the brand connects audiences to the people and ideas shaping the region’s future. As a key private-sector partner in establishing Milwaukee’s new Innovation District, Experience Milwaukee produces human-centered stories across industries, from startups and creative entrepreneurs to leaders in sports, technology, and civic innovation.

