Tier4 Group Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 List for Seventh Consecutive Year

Tier4 Group joins less than one percent of companies with its seventh straight appearance on the Inc. 5000

This isn’t just another growth story, it’s proof of sustained momentum, resilience, and the trust our clients and consultants place in us year after year.” — Betsy Robinson, President & CEO, Tier4 Group

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tier4 Group , a leading technology and executive recruitment firm based in Atlanta, GA, is proud to announce its recognition on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, marking the seventh consecutive year the company has earned this honor.“This isn’t just another growth story,” said Betsy Robinson , President & CEO of Tier4 Group. “It’s proof of sustained momentum, resilience, and the trust our clients and consultants place in us year after year. Fewer than 1% of companies ever achieve seven straight appearances on this list. It takes consistent execution, adaptability, and a team that refuses to settle."The Inc. 5000 list ranks the most successful independent businesses in the U.S. based on revenue growth over the past three years. Fewer than one percent of companies have appeared on the list seven years in a row, highlighting Tier4 Group’s ability to sustain growth through changing economic conditions and a constantly evolving technology landscape."Seven consecutive years on the INC 5000 is a milestone that speaks to our unwavering focus on quality, relationships, and results," said Robert Bouchard, COO, Tier4 Group. "It reflects the hard work of our team, the loyalty of our clients, and the trust of our candidates. We’re honored by this recognition and remain committed to delivering the exceptional service and outcomes our clients and candidates have come to expect from Tier4 Group."To our clients, partners, and the incredible Tier4 Group team—thank you for making this possible. Here’s to pushing boundaries and delivering even more value in the years ahead.”Tier4 Group’s ongoing success is driven by its people-first approach to connecting exceptional technology talent with forward-thinking companies. The firm is recognized for its commitment to diversity, innovative recruiting practices, and a relationship-driven model that delivers unparalleled results.About Tier4 GroupTier4 Group is a woman-owned and diversity-certified technology and professional recruitment firm connecting exceptional talent with top-tier employers seeking to fill critical roles and execute projects. By combining advanced recruitment automation with a personalized approach, Tier4 Group strives to identify the best fit for both the customer and the candidate. Tier4 Group has been recognized as one of the nation's fastest-growing companies for six consecutive years on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. Tier4 Group has also received multiple honors from the Atlanta Business Chronicle, including five straight Pacesetter Awards and recognition as one of Georgia's Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.tier4group.com.About Retained Retained is a premier executive search firm specializing in placing senior leaders in the technology and non-profit sectors. Operating as a subsidiary of Tier4 Group and led by Tino Mantella, President & Managing Partner, Retained combines human expertise with AI and advanced recruitment technology to deliver unparalleled talent acquisition solutions to organizations seeking top executive talent. For more information, visit www.retained.com.More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum required revenue for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com

