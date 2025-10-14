Maine Department of Education Expands Access to High-Quality Literacy Professional Development

As part of Governor Janet Mills’ recently launched Maine State Reading Action Plan, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to announce an opportunity for Maine educators to access evidence-based literacy professional learning modules at a reduced cost.

In the summer of 2024, the Maine DOE provided free access to AIM Institute for Learning & Research’s Steps to Literacy modules. Nearly 650 educators completed more than 20,000 hours of professional learning grounded in the science of reading, covering phonological awareness, phonics, decoding, spelling, language expression, writing, emerging literacy, vocabulary, dyslexia, and supports for multilingual learners.

Building on that success, in 2025, to sustain momentum, the Maine DOE has expanded access to AIM modules and launched Communities of Practice (COP) for school teams. The COPs are designed to deepen professional knowledge and build school-level capacity to implement high-quality, evidence-based literacy instruction.

Recognizing that access to affordable and user-friendly professional learning is critical, the Maine DOE invited professional learning providers offering asynchronous modules that met established criteria to extend reduced-rate access to Maine educators. The Maine DOE has established master agreements with two providers, enabling school administrative units (SAUs) to purchase quality, evidence-based literacy modules at a discounted cost. Details are available here: Maine Department of Education | Professional Literacy Modules.

Reimbursement Opportunity

While any Maine educator may purchase modules at the reduced price, Maine’s Preschool Development Grant (PDG) will reimburse SAUs for modules successfully completed by educators working, or supporting, pre-K through grade 3.

Who pays up front: SAUs may purchase modules directly from one of the approved vendors (below).

Reimbursement window: Through December 15, 2025, SAUs may submit for reimbursement.

What to submit: Invoices should be submitted on SAU letterhead with proof of successful completion for each module.

Where to send: Please email invoices and documentation to Renee Reilly, Maine DOE PDG Manager, at renee.a.reilly@maine.gov.

Professional Learning Module Options

AIM Pathways™ is an interactive digital training platform that delivers evidence-based content in the science of reading. Each Steps to Literacy module follows a “learn, practice, apply” cycle and includes teaching techniques, demonstration videos, and printable resources to help educators integrate new strategies into classroom practice. Learn more about accessing AIM Pathways modules here.

Keys to Literacy offers a comprehensive, research-backed approach to sustainable literacy improvement. Its courses integrate evidence-based instruction with systems, structures, and leadership practices that support equitable and effective learning environments. All modules are designed for asynchronous, on-demand access, allowing educators to engage in professional learning on their own schedules. Learn more about accessing Keys to Literacy modules here.

Through these master agreements, the Maine DOE is ensuring that Maine educators have affordable opportunities to deepen their expertise and strengthen literacy instruction for all students.

For additional information or questions related to module content, please contact Dee Saucier, Maine DOE Inclusive Education Literacy Specialist and Dyslexia Coordinator, at danielle.m.saucier@maine.gov. For inquiries regarding reimbursement, please contact Renee Reilly at renee.a.reilly@maine.gov.