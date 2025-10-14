ATELIER Playa Mujeres Named One of the Best Resorts in Mexico by Condé Nast Traveler

ATPM Ocean Front Suite ATELIER Playa Mujeres Drink by the pool ATELIER Playa Mujeres Dish

ATELIER Playa Mujeres has been named one of the Best Resorts in Eastern Mexico according to the 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards.

Being recognized by Condé Nast Traveler reaffirms ATELIER Playa Mujeres’ allure, where design, gastronomy, and Handcrafted Hospitality® redefine every detail of the Barefoot Luxury® experience.” — Mascia Nadin, COO of ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles

CANCUN, MEXICO, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADH – ATELIER de Hoteles, the renowned Mexican hotel operator and marketer recognized for its innovative hospitality concepts and distinguished brands, announced that ATELIER Playa Mujeres, its 5+ star All-Suites Luxury Resort with an all-inclusive, adults-only concept, has been named one of the Best Resorts in Eastern Mexico according to the 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards.

Since 1987, Condé Nast Traveler readers have voted annually to create the Readers’ Choice Awards, which celebrate the best destinations, hotels, airlines, and travel experiences around the world. The hotel selection process is based on an incredibly detailed evaluation that considers everything from the quality of rooms and service to gastronomy, spas, and sustainability efforts.

ATELIER Playa Mujeres achieved a remarkable rise of seven positions in the 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, securing the #13 spot among the Best Resorts in Eastern Mexico, and standing out as one of readers’ global favorites.

With this new recognition, ATELIER Playa Mujeres reaffirms its position as a benchmark of luxury hospitality in Mexico, continuing its promise to offer authentic, memorable, and handcrafted experiences.

