Cultural Anthropologist and Award-Winning Filmmaker Sabiyha Prince’s Doc Premieres at the Micheaux Film Festival

Cultural Anthropologist and Filmmaker Sabiyha Prince

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cultural anthropologist, filmmaker, and visual artist Sabiyha Prince’s, current documentary, Diminished Returns: The Black Wealth Gap in Washington, DC, will make its premiere at the 7th Annual Micheaux Film Festival in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, October 25, 2025. The winner of the Best in Fest, DC Independent Film Festival (2025), Diminished Returns: The Black Wealth Gap in Washington, DC also premiered at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) in August 2025.

The story of Diminished Returns explores the layers of inequality and oppression that have led to a profound gap in assets and investments separating African American economic standing from that of whites in the Nation’s Capital, also formerly known as Chocolate City.

Prince also co-directed, along with Samuel George, the award-winning documentary Barry Farm: Community, Land and Justice in Washington, DC, a film about an African American neighborhood that traces its origins to the U.S. Reconstruction Era. Its residents have faced cycles of displacement from the 1800s to the present. The film tells the story of a community and a people confronting the challenges of racism, gentrification, and class struggle all while persevering through mutual aid, artistic expression and community organizing for decades. Barry Farm premiered at four film festivals including Architecture & Design Film Festival, Halifax Black Film Festival, Community Stories Film Festival, and Global Peace Film Festival and the documentary ran nationally on PBS. Prince and George are recipients of four awards on behalf of Barry Farm including the Educational Media Award, NETA (2024); the Film & Video, Society of Architectural Historians (2024); Excellence in Field Work, Interpretation and Public Service, Buchanan Vernacular Architectural Forum, (2023); and the Excellence in Community Outreach & Education, DC Preservation League (2022).

Both documentaries highlight stories of institutionalized racism happening throughout major cities across the U.S.

As an acclaimed visual artist, Prince’s works are featured at visual arts exhibits in the DMV (Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia) area including Maximalism, which showcases “Cosmic Rebirth” at the Alliance Gallery in Arlington, VA and runs through Thursday, October 16; Beauty and Chaos exhibit features “Hands Up Don’t Shoot” is at the Sebro Forbes Cultural Arts Center in Kensington, MD and runs through Saturday, November 1; and Women Artists of the DMV showcases her work, “Ancestral Map” at the National Children’s Hospital in Washington, DC, and runs through January 2026.

Prince’s artistic practice explores African American liminality – the experiential spaces between Black oppression and resistance and the many forms this dichotomy takes. Her work has been exhibited at other art institutions including The Anacostia Arts Center, The Mattawoman Creek Art Center, The Montpelier Arts Center, The Hill Center, The Strathmore Mansion, The 11:Eleven Gallery, The Alliance Gallery, Zenith Gallery, and Circle Gallery. Her work has also been a part of public exhibitions at Bus Boys and Poets (Takoma Park) and Hank’s Cocktail Bar. Most recently she has joined the historic Women Artists of the DMV exhibit occurring at 16 locations across this region.

She has been writing and researching on African American life and culture for more than two decades. She is the founding director of AnthroDocs, a qualitative research firm and production company based in Washington, DC. A prolific author, her books include CONSTRUCTING BELONGING, AFRICAN AMERICANS AND GENTRIFICATION IN WASHINGTON DC, and CAPITAL DILEMMA (co-edited with Derek Hyra).

A social justice advocate and organizer, Prince has led mobilizing campaigns for the Washington Office on Africa, Greenpeace (Celebrity Tour to Cancer Alley, Louisiana), and Empower DC.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.