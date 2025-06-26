Cake Designer Lincoln Alexander Brings His Masterclass Series, ‘The Art of Luxury Wedding Cakes’ to a City Near You

Cake Designer Lincoln Alexander (Photo Courtesy of Flour House Cakes & Co.) Flour House Cakes & Co. Wedding Cake Design by Lincoln Alexander Cake Designer Lincoln Alexander

"We are incredibly proud of the Masterclass Series and honored to share my expertise in luxury cake design with talented cake artists from across the country. This experience has been deeply rewarding." — Lincoln Alexander, Cake Designer and Founder of Flour House Cakes & Co.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bespoke Cake Designer and Television Personality Lincoln Alexander brings his inaugural summer 2025 Masterclass Series, “The Art of Luxury Wedding Cakes” to Washington, DC (Saturday, June 28, 2025), New York, NY (Saturday, July 12, 2025), and Atlanta, GA (Saturday, July 19, 2025). Participants of the unique and high-impact event will have the rare opportunity to train with one of the world’s top cake artists. This one-day immersive workshop is part of a four-city summer tour designed to help local cake artists and small business owners refine their luxury cake design techniques and build an expansive and a more profitable and sustainable business.

This past Saturday, June 21, 2025, the Masterclass Series was held at the Rose Estate, in Detroit, MI, which was one of the former residences of Aretha Franklin, The Queen of Soul. During the full-day session, participants learned how to conceptualize, structure, and decorate multi-tiered wedding cakes with premium finishes and modern techniques used by top-tier cake artists around the world. By the end of the session, participants planned and designed wedding cakes where they learned the fundamentals of luxury wedding cake design; created a cohesive design plan based on client briefs or themes; structure, stacked and properly doweled multi-tiered cakes for stability; and learned how to safely construct tall or extended tier designs. Other design techniques included obtaining a flawless fondant finish and achieving sharp-edges, and mastering luxury textures. During the decorative process, participants created elegant wafer paper flowers and explored modern design elements like molds and embossing. Additionally, they also learned how to apply the color theory, which included mixing custom color palettes suitable for luxury themes; and understanding how to use airbrushing, dry brushing, and painting for artistic accents.

“Saturday was an amazing experience for everyone there,” says Lincoln Alexander, cake designer. “This masterclass has been a long-standing vision of mine, and I’m incredibly proud and honored to bring it to life. Sharing my expertise in luxury cake design with talented cake artists from across the country has been deeply rewarding. The participants gained access to exclusive techniques designed to elevate their craft and grow their businesses. The overwhelming response affirms the strong demand for advanced skill training in our industry, and I’m grateful to be in a position to provide this transformative opportunity.”

Currently seen on the Food Network’s new competition television series, "Super Mega Cakes" and Hulu’s "Cake Toppers," where he was a two-time season one champion. This is Alexander’s third television series; he was also a season one champion of Disney’s "Foodtastic."

Recently, Flour House Cakes designed Chrysler Corporation’s Centennial Anniversary Cake for its 100 Years of Innovation. In a landmark celebration of American automotive history, Chrysler commemorated its 100th anniversary—marking a century of pioneering innovation, craftsmanship, and mobility. The milestone was celebrated in style with a specially designed anniversary cake created by Lincoln Alexander.

The custom-designed centennial cake, unveiled at Chrysler’s official celebration event on June 4th at the Detroit Yacht Club, was a showstopping centerpiece that paid tribute to the company’s heritage and future. Flour House Cakes, known for its artistry and attention to detail, crafted a multi-tiered confection inspired by iconic Chrysler models, complete with edible chrome accents and vintage design elements. The centennial cake stood as a symbol of Chrysler’s enduring impact on the automotive industry—and its ongoing commitment to excellence, design, and innovation.

During the music award season, Flour House Cakes partnered with Distinctive Assets to celebrate the 51st American Music Awards. Distinctive Assets shared some of their favorite curated gifts with this year’s Grammy and American Music Award nominees, as well as chart-topping performers from music festivals like Coachella and Wango Tango. This year’s award show winners, nominees, presenters and performers received gift certificates from Flour House Cakes in their gift bags for decadent Gourmet Cake Jars. Gift bag recipients included Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, Metro Boomin, Bruno Mars, and Doechii. 2025 Wango Tango headliners like Doja Cat, Gwen Stefani, David Guetta, and Meghan Trainor were also included on the gifting list, along with a few beloved icons and industry friends such as LL Cool J, Britney Spears, Taylor Dayne, Fergie, Diane Warren, Jimmy Jam, Salt-N-Pepa, Lionel Richie, Justin Timberlake, and Janet Jackson.

Lincoln Alexander is an internationally acclaimed cake designer, food artist, and public health scientist based in Metro Detroit. As the founder of Flour House Cakes & Co., he specializes in creating bespoke wedding cakes and sculpted confections for luxury events. Lincoln’s artistry has been featured on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "The Tamron Hall Show," the "Sherri Show," and MUNCHIES Food by VICE. His talent caught the attention of some of the most recognizable names in entertainment. His work has appeared in "PEOPLE," "ESSENCE," "EBONY," "MunaLuchi Bride," and "Wilton Cakes," earning him a reputation as one of the most sought-after cake designers in the industry. In 2024, he was named one of "The Knot Wedding Magazine’s" Ones to Watch. Lincoln’s extensive clientele includes high-profile figures and several Fortune 500 companies. His cakes have become a staple at some of the most high-profile weddings, corporate events, and celebrity celebrations around the world.

