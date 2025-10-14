ReferralQ Launches to Help Wound Care Companies

ReferralQ is a referral growth platform built to help wound care companies accelerate patient referrals and expand market reach.

Wound care organizations face a unique challenge, most of their patient growth depends on consistent and meaningful outreach to top referral sources.” — Warren Freeman, Founder of ReferralQ.

WAVERLY, IA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare business leader Warren Freeman has officially launched ReferralQ, a specialized referral growth platform built exclusively to help wound care companies accelerate patient referrals, expand market reach, and build lasting provider relationships.

Unlike generic marketing solutions, ReferralQ focuses on the unique referral dynamics of wound care, where patient access often depends on timely provider engagement and education. The program combines targeted in-person provider visits, referral-generating phone campaigns, custom marketing collateral, and multi-channel follow-up outreach to deliver a structured, high-impact growth strategy.

“Wound care organizations face a unique challenge: most of their patient growth depends on consistent and meaningful outreach to top referral sources,” said Warren Freeman, Founder of ReferralQ. “Our system is built to help them blow up their referral queue activity by making the right connections with the right providers at the right time.”

The goal is to help wound centers, hospital programs, and private providers build sustainable referral pipelines and increase patient volume.

In addition to its core offering, ReferralQ provides custom growth solutions such as fractional sales leadership, opportunity analysis, route planning and training, digital marketing, and branding services—giving wound care organizations the tools and strategy they need to scale with confidence.

