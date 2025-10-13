Warren Freeman Launches ReferralQ — A New Growth Engine to Blow Up Healthcare Referral Queue Activity

ReferralQ delivers a structured, scalable program that turns potential referral sources into active partners.

WAVERLY, IA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waverly, Iowa — Healthcare business leader Warren Freeman today announced the launch of ReferralQ, an innovative referral growth platform designed to help wound care providers and healthcare organizations dramatically expand their referral pipelines through targeted, high-touch outreach.

ReferralQ delivers a powerful combination of in-person provider visits, referral-generating phone campaigns, custom marketing collateral, and digital communications, all strategically designed to accelerate patient referrals and strengthen provider relationships. By focusing on the top 300 referral opportunities in each market and layering multiple engagement channels, ReferralQ provides a structured, scalable system to drive consistent and measurable growth.

“Our mission is simple,” said Warren Freeman, Founder of ReferralQ. “We help healthcare organizations blow up their referral queue activity with a precision-driven approach that turns outreach into real-world results.”

Beyond its core referral program, ReferralQ offers custom growth solutions including fractional sales management, opportunity analysis, route planning and sales training, digital marketing and SEO, and branding services. These add-ons enable providers to build a comprehensive, tailored strategy to expand their market presence and accelerate growth.

Media Contact:

Warren G. Freeman

Founder, ReferralQ

Waverly, Iowa

Email: referralqconsulting@gmail.com

www.linkedin.com/company/referralq

