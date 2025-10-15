Coach Carroll Launches The Hunter Head Game-A High-Performance Personal Development Book for Entrepreneurs

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally recognized business coach and entrepreneur DJ Carroll, known to audiences across the country as “Coach Carroll,” officially launches his bold new book, The Hunter Head Game. This no-fluff, results-driven playbook is designed for entrepreneurs and business leaders who want to take control of their markets and win with precision.

Drawing from almost two decades of personal experience scaling multiple companies and training thousands of high-performers, Carroll delivers an unapologetic message: in today’s business landscape, you’re either the hunter or the hunted. The Hunter Head Game strips away the noise and reveals the raw strategies that separate top producers from the pack.

“This book isn’t theory. It’s the exact framework I’ve used to build real companies and coach real producers,” said Carroll. “Hunters in business aren’t lucky—they’re strategic.”

Inside The Hunter Head Game, readers will learn how to:

-Build and sustain a hunter’s mindset that fuels growth and action

-Create high-impact positioning to attract better opportunities

-Turn strategy and discipline into predictable, scalable results

The book launches at a pivotal time when entrepreneurs are seeking clear direction, practical tactics, and an edge over their competition. Carroll’s unfiltered approach blends proven sales strategy with high-performance leadership, making this a must-read for anyone serious about growth.

The Hunter Head Game is available now at www.TheHunterHeadGame.com. To celebrate the launch, Carroll will host exclusive workshops and national appearances focused on helping business owners implement the hunter’s mindset in real time, as well as giving away a custom Ai model trained on the book!

About Coach Carroll

Coach Carroll is an entrepreneur, author, and speaker recognized for helping business owners dominate their industries through strategic positioning and bold leadership. Carroll is known for his unapologetic, results-first approach to business growth. USA Today named him a top entrepreneur of 2024 & NY Weekly named him an entrepreneur to watch in 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

