Carroll Media Corp Named Official Media Partner of Big I KY for Second Consecutive Year

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carroll Media Corp is proud to announce it has been named as the Official Media Partner for the Big I KY for the second consecutive year. This partnership underscores Carroll Media Corp's ongoing commitment to supporting and promoting the insurance industry, reflecting a shared dedication to excellence and community service.

As the Official Media Sponsor, Carroll Media Corp will provide creative services, advertising technology consulting and training for Big I KY and its members. This will ensure that the insurance community stays informed and engaged with the initiatives and opportunities presented by Big I KY.

"We are honored and excited to continue our partnership with Big I KY as their Official Media Partner," said DJ Carroll, CEO of Carroll Media Corp. "Our collaboration last year was a resounding success, and we are excited to build on that foundation to bring even more value to the Big I KY community and its members. It’s never been more important for insurance professionals to build a brand on social media. We look forward to providing the training and technology to make this a reality for even more Big I KY members this year."

Big I KY, renowned for its advocacy, education, and networking opportunities within the insurance industry, plays a pivotal role in fostering growth and innovation among insurance professionals in Kentucky.

"We are thrilled to have Carroll Media Corp as our Official Media Partner again this year," stated Tara Purvis, President of Big I KY.

This partnership is a testament to Carroll Media Corp's expertise in tech and marketing and its commitment to supporting agents in Kentucky and across the nation. Both organizations look forward to another year of fruitful collaboration, bringing valuable insights, news, and events to the forefront of the insurance industry.

For more information about Carroll Media Corp and its services, please visit www.carroll.media. To learn more about Big I KY and its initiatives, please visit www.bigiky.org.

**About Carroll Media Corp**

Carroll Media Corp is a leading AI tech enabled marketing company, specializing in providing innovative marketing solutions for agents all across the US. With a focus on quality, innovation, and community engagement, Carroll Media Corp delivers impactful marketing solutions that drive up revenues, lowers lapse cancellation rates, and ultimately makes agents more money.

**About Big I KY**

Big I KY is Kentucky's premier association for independent insurance agents and professionals. Offering a broad spectrum of resources, including advocacy, education, and networking opportunities, Big I KY is dedicated to advancing the interests and professional development of its members within the dynamic insurance industry.