METRONATIONAL ACQUIRES 309,144-SQUARE-FOOT RETAIL COMPONENT OF HOUSTON’S CITYCENTRE

MetroNational acquires the 309,144-square-foot retail component of Houston's CityCentre. The 309,144-square-foot acquisition adds to MetroNational’s August 2025 purchase of 990 Town & Country Blvd., a 442,042-square-foot, Class AA office tower anchoring the development’s northern gateway. Debuting in 2009, CityCentre has earned national recognition for its design and carefully curated tenant mix.

This transaction not only enhances our portfolio but also underscores a long-term commitment to positioning Memorial as one of Houston’s most dynamic business and leisure destinations.” — Jason Johnson, CEO of MetroNational

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MetroNational , the privately-held real estate investment, development and management company behind west Houston’s iconic Memorial City – a 300-acre mixed-use district spanning both sides of Interstate 10 – today announced the acquisition of the vibrant, open-air retail component at neighboring CityCentre . Positioned at the southeast corner of I-10 and Beltway 8, the 47-acre, pedestrian-oriented CityCentre offers exceptional visibility and connectivity. Similarly to Memorial City it serves affluent surrounding neighborhoods as well as onsite office, multifamily and hospitality users.The 309,144-square-foot acquisition adds to MetroNational’s August 2025 purchase of 990 Town & Country Blvd., a 442,042-square-foot, Class AA office tower anchoring the development’s northern gateway.MetroNational represented itself in the transaction, with JLL serving as the broker representing TriGate Capital in the sale.“For the last 15 years, we have watched and admired how well Brad Freels and Midway have enhanced the customer experience with the CityCentre offering,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of MetroNational. “We believe CityCentre is a legacy asset that will perform for many more decades. Together, Memorial City and CityCentre expand the footprint of premier amenities, supporting our vision for a ‘city within the city.’ This transaction not only enhances our portfolio but also underscores a long-term commitment to positioning Memorial as one of Houston’s most dynamic business and leisure destinations.”“When Midway began developing CityCentre 20 years ago, our goal was to create a place that not only enriched the community but would stand the test of time – and I believe we’ve accomplished that,” said Brad Freels, Chairman of Midway. “Our next goal was to ensure CityCentre’s continued success by aligning it with organizations that think generationally. MetroNational and the Johnson family embody that philosophy.”“Memorial City thrives because MetroNational approaches every decision with intention and a steadfast commitment to stewardship,” said Freels. “That dedication has benefited every neighbor and enabled the Memorial area to endure and continue to prosper, while other districts have struggled where long-term commitment was absent. I’m proud to welcome MetroNational to CityCentre and look forward to the years ahead together.”In addition, MetroNational has partnered with Radom Capital to reimagine and elevate the retail experience at CityCentre, leveraging Radom’s expertise in creating experiential mixed-use retail destinations. This collaboration mirrors the successful partnership at Greenside, where Radom Capital is also leading the retail strategy. Greenside is a family-friendly adaptive reuse project located just north of I-10 at 1085 Gessner Road, with nearly an acre of green space surrounded by retail, dining, wellness and beauty experiences.“We are proud to partner with MetroNational and CityCentre on this exciting opportunity,” added Steve Radom, Managing Principal of Radom Capital. “Their vision for vibrant, connected destinations aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering best-in class spaces that bring people together.”Debuting in 2009, CityCentre has earned national recognition for its design and carefully curated tenant mix. Framing a central green space, the retail component features approximately two dozen food and beverage concepts, from fast casual to fine dining, including Bellagreen, Daily Gather, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, North Italia, Sal y Pimienta, Seasons 52, The Capital Grille and Yard House. Popular retailers include Allen Edmonds, Anthropologie, Kendra Scott, Sephora, Sur la Table, Tecovas, Warby Parker and West Elm, complemented by services and entertainment such as Anthony Vince Nail Spa, Bowl & Barrel, Smashed Clay Co., Star Cinema Grill, and The Escape Room. Recent additions include American Threads, Rowan, Southern Tide and Great Big Game Show.“CityCentre’s retail is a one-of-a-kind, pedestrian-friendly destination that perfectly aligns with MetroNational’s focus on high-quality, mixed-use environments,” said Scooter Hicks, President of MetroNational. “Its’ dynamic blend of restaurants, retail and entertainment makes it a natural complement to our Memorial City portfolio.”MetroNational ranks among Houston’s largest commercial property owners with Memorial City alone encompassing more than 10 million square feet of developed real estate. Photography available here (courtesy of ShauLin Hon).ABOUT METRONATIONALMetroNational is a privately-held real estate investment, development, and management company headquartered in Houston, Texas. MetroNational’s portfolio spans office, multi-family, retail, restaurant, hospitality, and healthcare, fully integrating best-of-class services, while providing the highest quality and enduring value. Founded in 1954, the multi-generational, family-owned company oversees more than 10 million square feet of commercial real estate assets, primarily located in Greater Houston. Its landmark asset, Memorial City, is a 300-acre mixed-use development anchoring the Memorial District. For more information, visit www.metronational.com ABOUT RADOM CAPITALRadom Capital is an award-winning Houston-based real estate development firm specializing in creating enduring and innovative spaces. With a focus on adaptive reuse, retail, and mixed-use developments, Radom Capital is committed to enhancing the urban fabric of communities through thoughtful design. For more information, visit www.radomcapital.com ABOUT MIDWAYHouston-based Midway is a privately owned, fully integrated real estate investment and development firm that has provided the highest level of quality, service and value to clients and investors for over 50 years. Midway’s portfolio of projects completed and/or underway consists of more than 45 million square feet of properties ranges from mixed-use destinations to office, industrial facilities, and master-planned residential communities. Midway continues to develop projects of distinction, aesthetic relevance and enduring value for investors, clients, and the people who live, work, and thrive in the environment they create. For more information, visit midway.com.ABOUT JLLFor over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $23.4 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 112,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

