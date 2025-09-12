Berg Hospitality Group Ushers in New Era of Luxe Dining with Hospitality Powerhouse Megan Humphreys as President & COO

Megan Humphreys Megan Humphreys and Ben Berg

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In tandem with capital realignment and introduction of a new strategic plan, Berg Hospitality Group has announced the appointment of industry veteran Megan Humphreys as president and chief operating officer. By way of Las Vegas, Megan arrived at BHG in September 2024 and has since been quietly working her operational magic behind the scenes.With an impressive 20 years of experience in high-profile food and beverage management across major markets such as New York City, Las Vegas and Dallas, Humphreys is primed to elevate the group's dynamic portfolio of 13 restaurant concepts. Her strategic vision and operational expertise will not only enhance the Houston dining scene but also introduce a structure that positions the company for a sustainable future.From the moment newcomer Benjamin Berg opened his first restaurant a decade ago in 2015 — B&B Butchers & Steakhouse singlehandedly rewrote Bayou City’s typical steakhouse formula. Houston was immediately charmed by the flashy New Yorker and embraced every new concept he introduced.Those moves were significant and bold, often driven more by entrepreneurial instinct than by a formal roadmap for expansion. Over the last 10 years, Berg Hospitality Group has produced nearly 20 restaurant concepts, expanded into North Texas, and created a workforce of over 1,000 employees.But as the portfolio grew at an extraordinary pace — including six new restaurants in 2024 alone — the need for a more disciplined structure became clear. To take his hospitality group to the next level, Berg tapped an industry insider with international hospitality expertise and global culinary connections.“I am absolutely thrilled Megan Humphreys joined Berg Hospitality Group as our President and COO,” said Berg, founder of Berg Hospitality Group. “This is a pivotal moment in our restaurant group’s history, and with Megan at the helm of operations, it opens up incredible opportunities for innovation and strategic direction. As BHG’s portfolio continues to evolve, Megan's leadership is not just a necessity — it's a game-changer.”Charged with strategizing and directing creative and financial growth, Humphreys comes to the job with experience at the highest levels of food & beverage and hotel management in demanding and discerning restaurant markets.With a degree in Hotel, Restaurant and Institutional Management from Pennsylvania State University, Humphreys spent a dozen years with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts at their prosperities in Dallas, New York City and Las Vegas in various Food and Beverage leadership roles.In 2018, Megan took a role at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, later being promoted to Vice President of Food and Beverage at the MGM Grand Campus boasting 28 restaurants and 6,852 rooms, making it the largest single hotel in the United States and one of the top five largest in the world.In that position, she worked with the international team for Joel Robuchon at the Vegas restaurants Joel Robuchon and L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon, as well as with Michael Mina of Mina Group, Masaharu Morimoto of Morimoto Restaurants, Tom Colicchio of Crafted Hospitality and Wolfgang Puck of Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group.From 2020 to 2024, she served as Vice President of Food & Beverage strategy for MGM Resorts International’s Corporate Center of Excellence, overseeing operational strategy across all levels for a dining portfolio generating $1.8 billion in annual revenue. Her command of technology, budgeting, project management, employee relations and recruitment, menu development and culinary trend forecasting made her indispensable to MGM’s domestic F&B operation, the largest non-chain restaurant operation in the world.Now Humphreys’ formidable strengths will be employed to refine and strengthen Berg Hospitality Group. The immediate focus is no longer rapid expansion but ensuring every concept delivers at the highest level. A skilled and gifted leader, she will unify all areas of operations. Humphreys’ creativity, industry knowledge, and brand innovation will reinforce the company’s foundation, strengthening existing restaurants and positioning the group for long-term stability.Having opened six new restaurants in 2024 alone, BHG’s portfolio reached a scale that made a chief operations officer both crucial and timely. Humphreys’ leadership provides the structure to guide the group strategically, while giving Berg the bandwidth to continue employing the creative instincts that have made his restaurants popular and successful."What most attracted me to join Berg Hospitality was the scope of the portfolio — such a diverse, polished, lively collection of restaurants,” Humphreys said. “It’s a pleasure to help steer this remarkable restaurant group while also giving Ben Berg the freedom to unleash his imaginative and innovative creative spirit.”ABOUT BERG HOSPITALITY GROUPBased in Houston, Berg Hospitality Group conceives, launches and operates restaurants in Texas with a commitment to giving back to the local communities. Founded by restaurateur Benjamin Berg, the budding culinary group is responsible for creating B&B Butchers & Restaurant in Houston and Fort Worth, The Annie Café & Bar, Turner’s Cut, Trattoria Sofia, and Buttermilk Baby, among others. With a true passion for the hospitality industry, all of Berg's restaurants focus on offering excellent service, unique atmospheres, and unparalleled experiences for their guests while always fostering an inclusive environment for all guests, staff, and vendors. For more information, visit: www.berghospitality.com . Follow us on social media: @berghospitality.

