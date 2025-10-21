Genius Accelerates Growth in Continuing Education Market, Welcomes Two Continuing Education and Workforce Professionals

Genius Logo Angela DeVuan Lindsey Lieberman

Industry veterans Lindsey Lieberman and Angela DeVaun join Genius to support expanding Continuing Education partnerships

MIRAMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genius Learning, the leading provider of education management solutions for Continuing Education (CE), Workforce Development, K-12, and Professional Learning programs, today announced significant momentum in the CE market alongside the addition of two experienced Continuing Education and Workforce professionals, Lindsey Lieberman and Angela DeVaun.The company’s rapid growth follows a wave of new institutional partnerships, including Westmoreland County Community College, Montana State University, and Metropolitan Community College (Nebraska), further solidifying Genius’ position as the go-to platform for modern, flexible, and scalable Continuing Education management.“The continued expansion of our CE customer base underscores the growing demand for solutions that truly meet the operational and learner needs of today’s institutions,” said Matthew Schnittman, CEO of Genius Learning. “Lindsey and Angela bring unparalleled expertise in higher education and EdTech that will help us deepen our relationships with colleges and universities and continue to deliver the innovation our customers expect. Their insights and leadership perfectly align with our mission to empower institutions and learners alike.”With more than two decades of combined experience spanning higher education, workforce development, and EdTech, Lieberman and DeVaun bring deep expertise in supporting institutions as they modernize and scale Continuing Education and Workforce Development programs. Lieberman’s background includes leadership roles in Continuing and Professional Education at Southern Methodist University and ACEware Systems, Inc., where she became known for her human-centered approach and technical acumen in registration and reporting systems. DeVaun, who has served in roles across the Virginia Community College System, Modern Campus, and Clarivate, brings both practitioner insight and strategic experience in helping colleges evolve through learner-centered technology.“Continuing Education and Workforce programs play such a vital role in helping institutions adapt to the needs of today’s learners,” said Lindsey Lieberman, Sales Executive at Genius Learning. “I’m excited to partner with colleges and universities to deliver technology that removes barriers, simplifies operations, and ultimately helps learners reach their goals.”“I’ve spent my career helping institutions expand access to education through innovation and collaboration,” said Angela DeVaun, Director of Continuing Education Sales at Genius Learning. “Joining Genius means being part of a team that shares that passion - empowering educators and administrators to transform how they serve learners and communities.”Together, they strengthen Genius’ growing presence in the CE space and reinforce its commitment to supporting institutions through innovation, expertise, and partnership.As Genius continues to scale, the company remains focused on delivering the most comprehensive CE management platform on the market - one that simplifies registration, streamlines workflows, and delivers actionable insights to help institutions grow.The recent addition of new institutional partners and the expansion of its sales team reflect Genius’ continued investment in helping colleges and universities adapt to the rapidly evolving landscape of lifelong learning.About Genius Learning:Genius Learning’s Genius CE platform provides the industry’s most flexible and configurable education management solutions for Continuing Education, Workforce Development, and Professional Learning programs. Trusted by colleges, universities, corporations, and government organizations, Genius streamlines registration, automates workflows, and connects systems to support modern learners at every stage of their journey.Learn more at geniuslearning.com

