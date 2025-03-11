Genius Ends 2024 with Record Signings and Unprecedented Growth in Educational Management Software Functionality

Genius Logo

Rapid Adoption of Genius' SaaS Solution in Continuing Ed, Workforce and L&D Fuels Growth, While Innovation Across Products Sets the Stage for a Milestone 2025.

MIRAMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genius, a leader in next-generation educational management solutions, closed 2024 with record-breaking new business signings and significant traction in the Continuing Education (CE), Workforce Development and Learning and Development markets. The company’s unified, student-centric SaaS platform is transforming how institutions manage complex education and training programs.Genius has rapidly expanded its footprint in the Learning and Development and CE markets, solidifying its leadership with notable client acquisitions. The company’s Genius Enterprise solution now serves Nova Scotia Health, In-N-Out Burger, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, Bahamas Ministry of Finance and the Texas Division of Emergency Management, while new Genius CE clients include NYU Tandon School of Engineering, DePaul University, Houston Community College, and Princeton Theological Seminary to name a few—underscoring Genius’s growing impact on higher education and workforce training.Key Differentiators Driving Genius’s SaaS Product Growth:• Designed for Modern Educational Programs – Genius’s next-generation platform provides a comprehensive suite of capabilities, including flexible enrollments, course catalogs, learning paths, experiential learning, apprenticeships, communications, payments/finance, and advanced reporting.• Flexible Affiliate Structure – With a unique architecture that allows seamless management of multiple programs, partners, and initiatives under one license, Genius enables institutions to maintain distinct branding, delegate administration, and consolidate data for powerful insights.• Powerful, Scalable SaaS Solution – Education providers need robust, flexible solutions that evolve with their needs. Genius delivers a secure, feature-rich SaaS platform that can be tailored to meet specific workflows, processes, and business objectives.• Prescriptive Analytics & Engagement – Genius’s AI-driven insights and custom reporting tools empower institutions to increase engagement with learners, partners, and staff by surfacing actionable data for smarter decision-making.• Seamless Integrations – By connecting with existing educational ecosystems, Genius eliminates duplication and streamlines operations, enabling a fully unified approach to program management."Our success in 2024 is a direct result of our commitment to innovation and the strong demand for SaaS solutions that simplify and enhance modern education programs," said Matthew Schnittman, CEO of Genius. "As we look ahead to 2025, we remain focused on expanding our impact, delivering cutting-edge products, and helping institutions optimize learner experiences like never before."With significant momentum and continued investment in its platform, Genius is well-positioned for another record-breaking year in 2025, further solidifying its leadership in the educational technology sector.For more information about Genius and its solutions, visit GeniusLearning.com.About Genius: Genius revolutionizes modern learning and training programs with innovative solutions, aiming to streamline, simplify, and centralize learning management for organizations, thereby empowering them to provide compelling, student-centric experiences. Acting as a unified system for data empowerment and workflow management, Genius consolidates student management processes, data, and tools within a single, intuitive interface. Genius is trusted by over 200 active clients and a user base exceeding 7,500,000 unique students across diverse sectors such as Continuing Education, Corporate & Government, K-12, Adult Education and Literacy.

