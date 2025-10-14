25-Year-Old Startup Founder Speaks at 2025 UNGA on the Future of the Healthcare Workforce

House Call The App Co-Founder and CEO, Rose Biedron, pictured with fellow panelists and moderator during the Vivacity UNGA 2025 Side Event on “The Future of Work” in New York City.

25-year-old startup founder Rose Biedron shares how tech, innovation, and provider empowerment are redefining the healthcare workforce at UNGA 2025.

There is a gap in our healthcare system between telehealth and emergency visits that puts pressures on the hospital systems.” — Rose Biedron

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rose Biedron, Co-Founder and CEO of House Call The App , joined global leaders and innovators at the Vivacity UNGA 2025 Side Event: The Future of Work to explore how technology-driven healthcare models are reshaping access, sustainability, and empowerment across the modern workforce.Biedron's remarks centered on the intersection of technology, healthcare, and provider autonomy, highlighting how House Call The App is building tools that empower both providers and patients in a rapidly changing healthcare landscape. “There is a gap in our healthcare system between telehealth and emergency visits that puts pressure on the hospital systems and that therefore contributes to an overburdened workforce, staff shortages, burnout,” Biedron said. “We’re trying to get into the middle of that cycle and disrupt it, and create alternatives that can fill gaps, empower providers and healthcare professionals , and increase access for patients,” she explained. House Call The App is designed to close that gap by offering on-demand, in-home healthcare that eases strain on hospitals while empowering the providers who deliver care.She went on to pose a crucial question about access in today’s system: “If you had a parent, grandparent, or family member call you up right now and say, ‘I don’t need to go to the hospital, but I fell,’ or ‘I want someone to come check on me,’ are you able to provide them that access without sending them to the emergency room?” The platform offers a practical, tech-enabled alternative to traditional care delivery, connecting patients to local, licensed providers within hours rather than days or weeks. This approach not only increases access for patients but also combats workforce burnout and system inefficiency.The panel discussed the future of workforces in the age of AI, examining how AI is fundamentally changing the nature of work. In regard to the influence of AI, Biedron said, "It's hard to imagine the type of world we'll live in, the type of workforce that will exist, the type of skills that are needed in five years. It would be difficult to imagine five years ago the world we're living in today, especially given AI." She went on to discuss the work the House Call team is doing to create a future where AI and technology are tools for a more effective and efficient workforce, "So when we want to think about AI as a tool for clinicians not in terms of how they can replace healthcare professionals, but how they can be carefully thought out tools for those healthcare professionals to utilize in the provision of care." Throughout her remarks, Biedron underscored the importance of innovation, sustainability, and AI integration in healthcare, emphasizing that technology should serve as a care-enabling tool rather than a replacement for human expertise.About House Call The AppHouse Call The App is a healthcare technology platform that connects licensed nurses, doctors, and wellness professionals with clients for same-day and next-day in-home visits. Providers set their own rates, services, and schedules, while patients enjoy seamless booking, secure payments, and transparent access to trusted professionals in their area. The platform is pioneering a new model for accessible, human-first care at home.

Rose Biedron at UNGA 2025 Vivacity Side Event: The Future of Work and the Healthcare Workforce of Tomorrow

