Speakers to explore ways to unlock investments in communities

2025 Wisconsin Economic Summit begins Wednesday in Green Bay

MADISON, WI. OCT. 14, 2025 – The fourth annual Wisconsin Economic Summit will feature two days of panels and discussions that will share real-life examples of how local government, business, and community leaders have come together to drive investments in Wisconsin’s economy and build places where residents can thrive.

“Speakers from around the state will share their real-life stories about how they were able to unlock investments that are propelling their communities forward,” said Sam Rikkers, Deputy Secretary and Chief Operating Officer of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), the state’s lead economic development agency. “The lessons they’ve learned and the challenges they have overcome to create thriving communities can provide insights for everyone in our state.”

The summit is set for Oct. 15-16 at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay. Online registration is closed, but on-site registration will be available.

More than 400 experts, economist, business and community leaders, and local and state officials will gather to address the challenges communities face, including how to invest, partner, and prepare to build a thriving and future-ready community.

This year’s summit will feature three breakout sessions and three panel discussions that will allow attendees to share insights and experiences, learn about trends and strategies others are using, and get feedback on challenges.

The breakout sessions are:

Broadening risk perspectives to encourage innovation and investment. The session will explore how embracing calculated risk can unlock greater innovation and investment, and how taking more chances can drive job-creation and long-term economic growth.

The session will explore how embracing calculated risk can unlock greater innovation and investment, and how taking more chances can drive job-creation and long-term economic growth. Fostering a community mindset grounded in possibility and growth. The session will focus on unlocking needed investment by building collaboration and being open to possibilities.

The session will focus on unlocking needed investment by building collaboration and being open to possibilities. Building the workforce of the future to meet the challenges of tomorrow. The session will explore how collaboration across sectors can unlock new solutions to strengthen the workforce and sustain economic growth.

The panel discussions are:

Investing in the future: voices of Wisconsin’s next generation leaders. Young leaders will share their hopes and concerns about Wisconsin’s economic future, explore what it takes to keep and grow talent here, and how their generation

Young leaders will share their hopes and concerns about Wisconsin’s economic future, explore what it takes to keep and grow talent here, and how their generation Design Gilman: How a village and its students are unlocking Wisconsin’s rural future. Students and community officials will talk about the design experience and how they’re collaborating to achieve community goals.

Students and community officials will talk about the design experience and how they’re collaborating to achieve community goals. Global trade and investment in uncertain times. The panel explores how Wisconsin businesses are navigating global uncertainty while finding new opportunities in international trade and investment.

Other speakers at the two-day event include:

Paul Bartolotta, chef and co-owner of The Bartolotta restaurants, who will share how investing in people and places can transform not only a business, but also a region.

chef and co-owner of The Bartolotta restaurants, who will share how investing in people and places can transform not only a business, but also a region. David Casey, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, who will talk about what the data says about the state of Wisconsin’s economy, its transformation from traditional industries to emerging sectors, and opportunities shaping Wisconsin’s next era of growth.

secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, who will talk about what the data says about the state of Wisconsin’s economy, its transformation from traditional industries to emerging sectors, and opportunities shaping Wisconsin’s next era of growth. Eric Genrich, Green Bay mayor, who will talk about the innovation taking place in Green Bay is building a community and shaping the city’s future.

Green Bay mayor, who will talk about the innovation taking place in Green Bay is building a community and shaping the city’s future. Tehassi Hill, Oneida Nation chairman, who will speak about the success the Oneida Nation has achieved, the forces shaping the Nation’s economy, and the vision for the Nation’s future.

Visit the Wisconsin Economic Summit website, wedc.org/summit, to find more information.