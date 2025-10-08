Gov. Evers, WEDC Celebrate $12 Million Expansion of Janesville Candy Manufacturing Facility

JANESVILLE — Gov. Tony Evers today joined local leaders and company officials from Impact Confections to celebrate the company’s $12.4 million expansion at their Janesville manufacturing facility. In 2019, Mexico-based KUA LLC purchased the Impact Confections Janesville facility and began its first capital investments in 2020. Since then, company sales have nearly tripled, reaching $80 million in 2023. According to the company, the project is set to modernize equipment and create a more efficient workspace for its 240 employees.

“With this new addition, Impact Confections and KUA will not only produce better quality candy, decrease downtime, and increase efficiency, but also set new standards for automation and long-term growth in Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers. “This announcement is another positive addition in a long list of examples of the incredible opportunities we have here in Wisconsin for international companies to grow and thrive. I want to thank the team at Impact Confections and KUA for their commitment to Wisconsin and congratulate them on their continued success.”

To support their expansion, the Evers Administration, through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), will provide up to $215,000 in performance-based state tax credits, contingent upon capital investment and employment, building on the administration’s ongoing efforts to support innovation and industry growth throughout Wisconsin.

“We are grateful to WEDC and to Gov. Evers for this support. Each upgrade strengthens our capabilities, improves quality, and creates a more productive environment for our Janesville team to work in,” said CEO of KUA and Impact Confections Raul Peláez.

Impact Confections makes a variety of everyday and seasonal candies, but is best known for its WARHEADS® and MELSTER CANDIES®. It also offers contract manufacturing services for hard candies, chewy non-chocolate gummies, spray candy, and other types of candy.

This investment represents the completion of a major first stage of modernization at the Janesville facility. This phase included replacing a 30-year-old starch moulding machine with a new high-capacity Mogul line—the largest capital project in the company’s history—along with the installation of a fully automated case packer to increase bagging capacity and the replacement of a candy finishing line with two new production lines. With these upgrades, the Janesville facility is able to deliver better product quality while setting a new standard for efficiency, automation, and long-term growth in Wisconsin.

