Steam Commander Adopts Lamkin Elementary School to Strengthen Student Success Through CFISD Program

Mary Jo Johnson, CEO of Steam Commander Carpet Cleaning, and Kimberly Wallace, Lamkin campus secretary, hold commemorative Adopt-a-School certificates with CFISD’s Dawn Tryon, Lamkin administration, and Steam Commander representatives.

With a background as an educator, I know first-hand how critical community support is for teachers and students. We’re honored to adopt Lamkin Elementary.” — Mary Jo Johnson

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steam Commander announced today its official adoption of Lamkin Elementary School through Cypress-Fairbanks ISD’s (CFISD) Adopt-a-School program. This partnership underscores Steam Commander’s ongoing commitment to investing in education and community development.On September 2, Steam Commander representatives joined Lamkin staff to commemorate the start of the partnership, which connects local businesses with schools to utilize community resources that enrich student learning.“With a background as an educator, I know first-hand how critical community support is for teachers and students,” said Mary Jo Johnson, CEO of Steam Commander. “We’re honored to adopt Lamkin Elementary and look forward to working alongside the staff to provide what they need and be of service to the community.”Jill Brister, principal of Lamkin Elementary, shared her enthusiasm:“Lamkin is thrilled and excited to announce a new partnership with Steam Commander,” Brister said. “Through CFISD’s Adopt-a-School initiative, our partnership will foster meaningful connections within the community, allowing us to build a supportive network that enriches learning opportunities for our students. We appreciate the support and look forward to the positive impact this partnership will have on our school community.”As part of the adoption, Steam Commander will collaborate with Lamkin Elementary on initiatives to support teachers, enhance classroom resources, and provide students with enriching experiences throughout the year.The CFISD Adopt-a-School program pairs schools with community organizations and business partners to strengthen and enrich the quality of education for students. For more information on the Adopt-a-School program, contact Dawn Tryon, CFISD Director of Community Engagement, at 281-894-3950 or dawn.tryon@cfisd.net.Photos available upon requestPhoto 1: Mary Jo Johnson, CEO of Steam Commander, and Kimberly Wallace, Lamkin campus secretary, hold commemorative Adopt-a-School certificates with CFISD’s Dawn Tryon, Lamkin administration, and Steam Commander representatives.Photo 2: Mary Jo Johnson signs the Adopt-a-School agreement with Lamkin Elementary School.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.