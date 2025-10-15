George Popescu Announces Plans for a New Book Built on a Decade of Notes

George Popescu

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent vlog, entrepreneur and author George Popescu offered a rare look into his own creative and intellectual process — how he writes, how he builds, and how the two disciplines mirror each other. The conversation spanned his past books and a new work in development that he expects to publish within two years, a project he says draws on ten years of private notes and reflection.“I’ve been taking notes for over a decade,” Popescu said. “Every time I built something new, I wrote down what I learned. Writing forces clarity. You realize what you actually understand and what you don’t.”Popescu views writing as an engineering exercise — an act of structuring ideas until they function on their own. When he writes for children, he adjusts the form without losing the discipline: simplicity as precision. In his earlier children’s stories, he used surfing, travel, and observation as frameworks for awareness and patience. “Surfing isn’t about the wave,” he explained. “It’s about what you notice while you wait for it.” That metaphor runs through his business thinking as well — timing, detail, and respect for context before action.When asked why he tailors each book to the age and attention span of its reader, Popescu said, “The hardest part is knowing how much patience people really have. You design the experience so that each time they return, they discover something new.” It’s the same principle he applies to product design and leadership — systems that reward re-engagement instead of demanding obedience.Popescu’s vlog showed a consistent pattern: before he teaches, he observes. His writing and business notes begin as field records of what works and what fails, later condensed into frameworks. “I don’t start with concepts,” he said. “I start with things I’ve seen happen repeatedly.” That empirical approach — watch first, generalize later — anchors his credibility both as founder and author.He also acknowledges that failure is a teacher, but he rarely uses the word. Instead, he talks about iteration. “You stop when the pattern stops improving,” he said. “The point isn’t to be right early. It’s to be less wrong each time.”Across his discussion of ventures and books alike, Popescu returns to clarity as a moral principle. “Most limits are chosen,” he remarked at one point. “When you stop blaming the environment, you start engineering around it.” That philosophy has shaped his approach to team-building and decision-making as much as to writing. Where others pursue scale, he pursues structure — the underlying order that makes growth sustainable.The process behind each book illustrates this discipline. Popescu often spends years thinking before writing and only a few weeks producing once the concept is ready. He compares it to engineering: long design phase, short execution window. “You don’t build while you guess,” he said. “You build after you see the whole map.”The forthcoming book continues that disciplined pattern. Popescu has been collecting notes for roughly ten years and plans to shape them into a complete work within two. While details remain private, he described it as a synthesis of the themes that have guided his career—clarity, resilience, and focus amid acceleration.“Technology scales; character decides direction,” he said. “I’m interested in what keeps people grounded while everything speeds up.”For Popescu, writing serves the same purpose as building: to leave useful structures behind. “A company can be sold or copied,” he said. “A book lasts as long as its ideas stay useful.” He treats each page as a model others can reuse — a blueprint for clarity rather than a record of achievement.Popescu’s vlog closes without promotion or hype — just gratitude for the slow work of thinking. He calls writing “a discipline that forces patience,” one that keeps him anchored between fast-moving ventures and long-term curiosity. Each book becomes a checkpoint in that continuum.“You don’t wait for inspiration,” he said. “You build conditions where it has no choice but to show up.”George Popescu is an entrepreneur, investor, and author active across fintech, AI, and blockchain. He has founded or advised more than a dozen companies—including Boston Technologies and Lampix—and holds degrees in physics and mechanical engineering.

