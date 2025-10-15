FinScan strengthens AML innovation with two new product strategy hires

FinScan, an Innovative Systems solution Becki LaPorte, Principal - AML Strategy and Innovation, FinScan, an Innovative Systems solution Chris Ostrowski, Product Management Leader, FinScan, an Innovative Systems solution

Becki LaPorte and Christopher Ostrowski join as Principal, AML Strategy and Innovation, and Product Management Leader, respectively.

“Becki and Chris bring a combination of visionary leadership, hands-on compliance expertise, and product innovation experience that directly aligns with FinScan’s mission.” ” — Deborah Overdeput, Chief Operating Officer, Innovative Systems

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FinScan , an Innovative Systems solution and leading provider of advanced anti-money laundering (AML) compliance solutions, today announced two strategic additions to its product management and strategy team. Becki LaPorte joins as Principal, AML Strategy and Innovation, and Christopher Ostrowski joins as Product Management Leader. Together, they bring decades of deep expertise in financial crime prevention, regulatory compliance, and technology innovation, further advancing FinScan’s mission to help financial institutions around the world detect and prevent financial crime with precision and confidence.In her new role, Becki LaPorte will drive FinScan’s AML strategy and innovation agenda, helping strengthen the company’s position as a global leader in financial crime prevention. She will collaborate closely with FinScan’s product, marketing, and client-facing teams to deepen thought leadership, inform product direction, and foster innovation in areas such as sanctions screening, perpetual KYC, model validation, and AI-driven compliance.With more than 25 years of experience, LaPorte is a Certified Financial Crime Specialist (CFCS) and Financial Intelligence Specialist (FIS), and a sought-after speaker and recognized authority in AML, fraud prevention, and financial crime compliance. Prior to joining FinScan, she served as Strategic Advisor for Fraud & AML at Datos Insights, where she provided research and advisory services to leading financial institutions and technology providers. She also founded Exodus Partners Group, which advises fintechs, financial institutions, law enforcement, and regulators on AML and fraud strategies. Her earlier career includes leadership roles as Chief AML Officer at Advisor Group, Director of Global Risk & Compliance at CSI, and Associate Director at FINRA, where she developed and delivered compliance training for examiners and investigators.Chris Ostrowski joins FinScan’s product management team as Product Management Leader, bringing more than 17 years of experience in banking, product management, and compliance technology. His extensive background in both regulatory compliance and fintech innovation positions him to advance FinScan’s product roadmap, ensuring clients benefit from technology that remains both operationally efficient and aligned with evolving regulatory expectations as demands evolve.Ostrowski is a Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM) and Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS). Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer and Head of Product at FinClusive, where he led product strategy, development, and operations for the company’s compliance-as-a-service platform. Prior to FinClusive, he held multiple leadership roles at Wells Fargo, including Business Risk and Control Manager and Lead Business Execution Consultant, where he oversaw operational risk and BSA/AML program management initiatives.“Becki and Chris bring a combination of visionary leadership, hands-on compliance expertise, and product innovation experience that directly aligns with FinScan’s mission,” said Deborah Overdeput, Chief Operating Officer at Innovative Systems. “Their leadership will help us continue delivering solutions that meet today’s risk and regulatory demands while anticipating the needs of tomorrow’s financial institutions and other organizations. We’re thrilled to welcome them to the team.”About FinScanTrusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide, Innovative Systems, Inc.’s FinScanoffers advanced Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance technology and consulting solutions. Built on decades of experience in data management and proprietary matching technologies, FinScan provides a data-first, risk-based approach to ensure unparalleled accuracy and efficiency in identifying and reducing risk, accelerating AML compliance workflows, and optimizing team productivity. FinScan’s comprehensive, integrated platform includes Know Your Customer (KYC), unparalleled sanctions screening, risk scoring, data quality, and advisory services for implementing a holistic compliance program. FinScan offers flexible deployment including SaaS, on-premise, and hybrid options. FinScan’s SaaS clients are screening more than 300 billion names a year. Learn more at www.finscan.com and follow us on LinkedIn

