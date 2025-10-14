Hypertank by Jeffrey Zee Wins Gold in A' Interior Design Awards

Hypertank

Innovative Educational and Entertainment Complex Recognized for Excellence in Interior Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Hypertank by Jeffrey Zee as a Gold winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of Hypertank, positioning it as a leading example of outstanding interior design on a global stage.Hypertank's recognition by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the industry. The design aligns with advanced practices, offering practical benefits for users and stakeholders through its innovative approach to educational and entertainment spaces. This award serves as a testament to Hypertank's significant contribution to the field of interior design.Located in Xiamen, China, Hypertank is a 4,000-square-meter complex that combines dynamic spatial compositions, cutting-edge technologies, and multimedia artistic expressions to create an immersive, multi-dimensional, interstellar experience for guests of all ages. The design stands out for its captivating visual animations, customized resonances, and meticulously crafted interior elements, which work together to transport visitors on an unforgettable galactic journey.The Gold A' Design Award for Hypertank signifies the project's potential to inspire future designs and influence industry standards. This recognition serves as a motivator for Jeffrey Zee and his team at JFR Studio to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design, fostering innovation and exploration in the field. The award highlights Hypertank's role as a benchmark for excellence in educational and entertainment spaces.Interested parties may learn more at:About Jeffrey ZeeJeffrey Zee is a renowned interior designer based in China, known for his ability to adapt international design concepts to local needs while pursuing innovation and quality in every project. As the founder of JFR Studio, he has led his team to complete over 100 projects for well-known companies worldwide, spanning high-end entertainment spaces, restaurants, brand showrooms, flagship stores, and hotels. Jeffrey Zee's work has been honored with numerous awards, including the A'Design Award.About JFR StudioFounded by Jeffrey Zee in 2013, JFR Studio is an inter-disciplinary design office based in Shanghai, comprising a group of energetic and creative design professionals. The boutique studio specializes in interior design, space planning, brand building, and consulting services for commercial, hospitality, and entertainment projects. Since its establishment, JFR Studio has completed well over a hundred projects throughout mainland China and overseas, catering to famous domestic and international retail and hospitality groups. The studio's innovative approach and commitment to excellence have earned it recognition from numerous prestigious international accolades.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact within their intended audience. Winners of this prestigious award are noted for their visionary approach, exceptional skill, and ability to push boundaries in art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Designs bestowed with the Golden A' Design Award title are expected to be highly praised, trendsetting, and deliver unprecedented value to society.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected international competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionaries and leading agencies to innovative companies and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements that positively impact the global community. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 17th year, with entries open to all countries and industries.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://interiorcompetition.com

