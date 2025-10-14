The Big Dill Academy Forms Partnership with University of Arkansas’ Health, Human Performance and Recreation Department

The Dill Pickleball The Big Dill Logo

Alliance with the region’s largest pickleball facility with nationally recognized academic expertise to advance health, wellness, and sport-related research

Partnering with the University of Arkansas allows us to combine sport, science, and community impact to advance wellness through pickleball.” — Reginald Brasfield, CEO and Founder

SPRINGDALE, AR, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Big Dill Academy & Complex, Northwest Arkansas’ premier pickleball academy and sports complex, announced a groundbreaking collaboration with the Health, Human Performance and Recreation (HHPR) department at the University of Arkansas. This alliance unites the region’s largest pickleball facility with nationally recognized academic expertise to advance public health, wellness, and sport-related research.Through this partnership , The Big Dill and HHPR will jointly pursue innovative research in areas such as injury prevention, thermoregulation, physical literacy, and increasing physical activity in youth. The Big Dill will also serve as a practicum and internship site for students studying exercise science, recreation, and sport management, giving students hands-on experience in one of the most advanced sports environments in the country.“This partnership will create a space to track how participation in pickleball will improve physical function and cognition,” said Michelle Gray, Ph.D., FACSM, Department Head of HHPR at the University of Arkansas. “We also see The Big Dill as a hub that creates jobs and helps retain talent in the health field, while opening up new opportunities to improve the health and wellness of millions.”The Big Dill’s mission is to combine community, competition, and wellness in a single destination. With 23 planned indoor courts, 30 outdoor courts, and integrated training and wellness spaces, the facility is poised to become a regional and national hub for pickleball athletes, enthusiasts, and researchers alike.“Partnering with HHPR elevates our vision,” said Reginald Brasfield, CEO and Founder of The Big Dill. “Together, we are not only building a world-class pickleball academy, but also creating a living laboratory for health, performance, and recreation research that can shape the future of sport and wellness.”The HHPR collaboration underscores The Big Dill’s commitment to community impact, advancing academic research, creating workforce opportunities, and delivering innovative health and recreation experiences to Northwest Arkansas and beyond.About The Big DillThe Big Dill is the largest dedicated pickleball facility in Northwest Arkansas, designed as a premier sports, wellness, and community destination. Featuring 23 indoor and 30 outdoor courts, an academy for all skill levels, event hosting, and integrated health and wellness services, The Big Dill is redefining the role of sport in building healthier communities.About the Department of Health, Human Performance and Recreation (HHPR) at the University of Arkansas.The HHPR department at the University of Arkansas is dedicated to advancing research, education, and outreach in the fields of health, exercise science, recreation, and sport management. Through innovative teaching and collaborative partnerships, HHPR equips students and communities to promote health, wellness, and performance across the lifespan.Media Contact:Erik Hawkinson, Chief Marketing OfficerEhawkinson@loudco.com908 210 2998

