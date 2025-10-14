Shantou Marriott Hotel by Paul Liu Wins Gold in A' Interior Design Awards

Shantou Marriott Hotel

Paul Liu's Exceptional Design for Shantou Marriott Hotel Earns Prestigious A' Design Award Recognition

The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced that the Shantou Marriott Hotel, designed by Paul Liu, has been awarded the Gold A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of Liu's work, positioning it as a benchmark for excellence within the interior design industry. The Shantou Marriott Hotel's award-winning design is particularly relevant to the current trends and needs within the hospitality sector. By seamlessly integrating modern luxury with thoughtfully curated elements that pay homage to the region's rich cultural heritage, Liu's design aligns with the growing demand for authentic, location-specific experiences in the hotel industry. This approach not only enhances the guest experience but also sets a new standard for culturally sensitive and contextually appropriate interior design practices.Liu's design for the Shantou Marriott Hotel stands out for its clever integration of indoor and outdoor spaces, creating a sense of openness and harmony that immediately immerses guests in a relaxing atmosphere. The carefully selected color palette, featuring soft, natural tones, further contributes to the serene ambiance. Moreover, the ingenious use of deconstructed traditional design elements, such as the artistic installation in the lobby, showcases Liu's ability to reinterpret local culture through a contemporary lens.The recognition bestowed upon the Shantou Marriott Hotel by the A' Interior Design Awards is expected to inspire Paul Liu and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design. This achievement serves as a testament to their commitment to creating spaces that not only meet functional requirements but also evoke a strong sense of place and cultural identity. As the hospitality industry continues to evolve, Liu's award-winning design serves as a guiding light for future projects, encouraging designers to prioritize authenticity, sustainability, and cultural sensitivity in their work.Creative Director: Bo LiuDesigner: Paul LiuInterested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About Paul LiuPaul Liu is a renowned interior designer with over 30 years of experience in the industry. As the founder of PLD, he has led the company to become a trusted name in delivering unparalleled quality service to the interior design industry. Liu's extensive knowledge, wealth of experience, and unique capabilities have enabled PLD to evolve as one of the most creative and competitive hospitality design companies, with a focus on creating beautifully crafted projects that meet the ever-evolving needs of the market.About PLD/Paul Liu Design Consultants Co., LtdSince its establishment in 1996, PLD has been recognized as a trusted name in the delivery of unparalleled quality service to the interior design industry. With more than 30 years of design experience, PLD has garnered numerous prestigious awards, including the A' Design Award & Competition extensive knowledge, wealth of experience, unique capabilities, and internationally diverse team of designers have enabled PLD to become one of the most creative and competitive hospitality design companies, focusing on creating eternally beautiful and practical projects that meet the differentiated needs of the ever-evolving industry.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation and significant impact within their respective fields. Winners of this award are noted for their visionary approach and ability to push the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving projects are recognized. The Gold A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers to create solutions that benefit society as a whole.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected international competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most outstanding designs are honored. By participating in this prestigious award, designers have the opportunity to demonstrate their superior capabilities, advance the interior design industry, and inspire future trends. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote exceptional products and projects that positively impact society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and submit their projects at https://interiordesignaward.net

