Zodiac Loong Chinese Baijiu by Chengdu Stone Design Co., Ltd Wins Gold in A' Packaging Design Awards

Zodiac Loong Chinese Baijiu

Chengdu Stone Design Co., Ltd's Innovative Packaging Design Recognized with Esteemed International Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Chengdu Stone Design Co., Ltd 's "Zodiac Loong Chinese Baijiu" as the recipient of the Gold A' Packaging Design Award. This prestigious accolade celebrates the exceptional creativity, innovation, and functionality of the packaging design, positioning it as a benchmark for excellence within the industry.The award-winning "Zodiac Loong Chinese Baijiu" packaging design showcases a masterful blend of traditional Chinese cultural elements with modern aesthetics, aligning perfectly with the growing demand for zodiac-themed products in the market. By offering consumers a unique, commemorative, and collectible packaging solution, this design not only meets current trends but also elevates the standards for packaging design in the industry.The "Zodiac Loong Chinese Baijiu" packaging features a meticulously sculpted bottle cap in the shape of a Loong head, symbolizing auspiciousness, longevity, and good fortune. The bottle itself is adorned in a distinctive peacock green hue, reminiscent of the Zang Kiln from the Qing Dynasty, and is further enhanced by a matte texture achieved through frosting and spraying techniques. The lower section of the bottle is intricately engraved with traditional Chinese wave patterns, harmonizing with the Loong head cap and the golden metal base to create a profound and alluring Eastern aesthetic.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as a testament to Chengdu Stone Design Co., Ltd's commitment to pushing the boundaries of packaging design. The award not only validates the company's innovative approach but also motivates the team to continue exploring new avenues for creating packaging solutions that seamlessly blend cultural heritage with contemporary design principles.Zodiac Loong Chinese Baijiu was designed by Yang Shi, Ying Zhang, Yuanji Zhao, Tingting Fei, and the talented team at Chengdu Stone Design Co., Ltd.Interested parties may learn more at:About Chengdu Stone Design Co., LtdStone Design, founded in 1999, has been dedicated to the Chinese wine industry for 24 years, providing comprehensive liquor product system solutions. With a well-structured R&D team, the company offers services ranging from brand strategy and product concept development to packaging design, proofing production, and marketing support. The team boasts a clear division of labor, with core members possessing more than a decade of experience in the alcohol industry.About Jiangsu Shuanggou Distillery Co., LtdJiangsu Shuanggou Distillery Co., Ltd is situated in the historic town of Shuanggou, surrounded by the Huaihe River and Hongze Lake. The area's unique geographical environment has fostered a rich history of wine making, dating back over 10 million years to the time of the "Drunken Ape" fossil discovery. The town's paleontological significance has been extensively researched and documented by experts from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, cementing Shuanggou's status as the source of Chinese wine.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that exemplify innovation, skill, and impact within their respective fields. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert jury members, industry professionals, journalists, and academics evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. The award serves as a benchmark for excellence, encouraging designers to push boundaries and create solutions that benefit society as a whole.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in packaging design. Welcoming entries from designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity, innovation, and excellence. Through a meticulous blind peer-review process conducted by an esteemed jury of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, the A' Design Award identifies and honors packaging designs that set new standards and contribute to the advancement of the field. By celebrating these remarkable achievements, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and promote the development of superior products and projects that enhance society and create a better world.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at the following url: https://packaging-award.com

