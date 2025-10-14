Driftscape Unveils Free Trial That Builds Custom Visitor Maps in Minutes Using AI

Visitors exploring a destination through Driftscape's interactive experiences Driftscape's AI-powered Free Trial generates your destination's places into an interactive experience

A no-cost launchpad for BIAs, DMOs, and museums to explore gamified tourism, branded maps, and digital visitor engagement, without the lift.

The goal is to remove the friction. This is a fast, no-cost way for destinations to test how digital tools can drive deeper engagement, without needing a tech team or big budget.” — Dan Pronovost, CEO, Driftscape

KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driftscape , the digital tourism platform trusted by destinations across North America, has launched a new AI-powered, Free Trial program that gives tourism organizations an cutting-edge way to explore digital visitor engagement.With just five simple steps, users can input their destination’s top points of interest (like local shops, museums, landmarks, or trails) and watch as AI generates a fully interactive digital map experience. Each location is auto-filled with accurate images, rich descriptions, hours of operation, and custom-branded visuals.“The goal is to remove the friction,” said Dan Pronovost, CEO of Driftscape. “This is a fast, no-cost way for destinations to test how digital tools can drive deeper engagement, without needing a tech team or big budget.”Built for Real-World Teams and Tight Timelines• In minutes, Free Trial users can:• Select their top 10 places to showcase• Generate a smart, branded map experience• Add rewards or check-ins to gamify exploration• Preview the visitor journey privately, before going publicThe trial also includes access to Driftscape’s Points & Rewards program, which incentivizes visitors to explore more deeply. Whether it’s unlocking a prize for visiting three shops or completing a full cultural tour, destinations can easily create engaging campaigns that boost foot traffic and visitor satisfaction.Digital Storytelling Without the StruggleThis free version offers a guided introduction to what’s possible with Driftscape’s full platform, which includes:• Time-saving AI-powered business directories• Audio storytelling, scavenger hunts, and tours• Visitor analytics to track engagement• Browser and app-based access, no downloads required“The trial gives teams a glimpse of how easy and effective interactive tourism can be,” added Pronovost. “We’re helping destinations turn everyday places into memorable stories, fast.”Now Available to All Tourism OrganizationsThe Driftscape Free Trial is open to Business Improvement Areas (BIAs), Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs), cultural attractions, and other tourism-focused teams across North America.Start your free trial today at: https://www.driftscape.com/free-trial

