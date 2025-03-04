Driftscape Powers the Government of Yukon’s Sights and Sites App

Driftscape and the Yukon are partnering to power their Sights & Sights app

Refined platform ensures continued access to Yukon's rich stories and places.

Driftscape is pleased to support this transition, helping to ensure the Yukon Sights and Sites app remains a valuable tool for visitors and residents,” — Dan Pronovost

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driftscape , North America’s leading tourism visitor engagement platform, has partnered with the Government of Yukon to refine its Yukon Sights and Sites app, ensuring the seamless management and accessibility of the territory’s rich historical and cultural content.As part of this collaboration, the app is undergoing a transition to Driftscape’s content management platform, supporting continued access to the Yukon’s diverse heritage sites, landscapes and cultural landmarks. These updates focus on stabilization and long-term sustainability of the product, ensuring residents and visitors alike can continue to explore the Yukon’s stories with ease.A Focus on Content Accessibility and ManagementThis transition is designed to maintain and refine the app’s ability to showcase the Yukon’s attractions through interactive maps, GPS navigation, and multimedia storytelling. Key features include:Reliable Content Access – Users can continue exploring the Yukon’s unique destinations with a seamless and stable experience.Offline Functionality – Access essential information and points of interest, even in remote areas without cellular service.Multimedia Storytelling – Discover the Yukon’s history and culture through curated narratives, images, and audio content.Ensuring a Strong Foundation for Future GrowthWhile no major visitor experience changes are being introduced at this time, these updates lay the groundwork for future innovations and enhancements.“Driftscape is pleased to support this transition, helping to ensure the Yukon Sights and Sites app remains a valuable tool for visitors and residents,” said Dan Pronovost, CEO of Driftscape. “We look forward to continued collaboration and future opportunities to enhance the experience.”The updated Yukon Sights and Sites app is coming soon and will be available on iOS and Android devices, providing continued access to the Yukon’s rich cultural and natural heritage.For more information, visit https://www.driftscape.com/yukon

