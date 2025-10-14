One 16 by Amor Jimenez Chito Wins Gold in A' Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Awards

One 16

Innovative Hybrid Jetski Boat Design Recognized for Excellence in Yacht Industry

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of yacht design, has announced Amor Jimenez Chito 's "One 16" as the Gold winner in the Yacht and Marine Vessels Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional innovation and craftsmanship demonstrated by the One 16, a groundbreaking hybrid jetski boat design.The One 16's recognition by the A' Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the industry. By seamlessly merging the excitement of a jet ski with the comfort and social aspects of a small boat, this versatile design offers a fresh perspective on water-based leisure activities, catering to a wide range of users and enhancing the overall boating experience.What sets the One 16 apart is its unique ability to transform a jet ski into a 6-meter boat, accommodating up to six people. The plug-and-play system, compatible with major jet ski brands, ensures ease of use, while the thoughtfully designed layout offers both leisure and functional options. From the convertible bow table and sunbathing area to the storage for a portable refrigerator, every aspect of the One 16 has been carefully considered to optimize user experience and functionality.The Gold A' Design Award for the One 16 serves as a testament to Amor Jimenez Chito's commitment to pushing the boundaries of yacht design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field. As a result, the One 16 not only stands out as a remarkable achievement but also sets a new standard for the industry, motivating designers and manufacturers to strive for excellence in creating vessels that cater to the evolving needs and desires of water enthusiasts.One 16 was designed by Amor Jimenez Chito, a yacht designer based in Malaga, Spain, known for his holistic approach to design that integrates functionality and aesthetics seamlessly.Interested parties may learn more about the One 16 and its innovative design at:About Amor Jimenez ChitoAmor Jimenez Chito is a yacht designer based in Malaga, Spain, renowned for his holistic approach that seamlessly integrates functionality and aesthetics. With a background in Industrial Design Engineering and specialization in yacht design, Amor has collaborated with leading design studios and contributed to high-profile yacht projects for prestigious brands. His work emphasizes conceptualization, research, and pure design, aiming to elevate the experience for the next generation of owners and users at all levels.About One Water ToysOne Water Toys, led by yacht designer Amor Jimenez, specializes in innovative watercraft that merge performance, design, and versatility. With a focus on creating unique boating experiences, One Water Toys brings forward a fresh perspective to water-based leisure and sports through advanced design and craftsmanship. Drawing from extensive knowledge of nautical engineering and user-focused innovation, the company delivers high-quality, customizable vessels like the ONE 16.About ONE Water ToysONE Water Toys, S.L. is a Spanish company founded by yacht designer Amor Jimenez Chito, with a mission to redefine water recreation by introducing new and functional water toys. Based in Malaga, ONE Water Toys focuses on creating products that bridge the gap between high-performance PWCs and comfort-oriented boating experiences. The company's flagship model, the ONE 16, is a vessel that transforms a jet ski into a six-meter boat that can accommodate up to six people, catering to both thrill-seekers and those who prefer a more relaxed yet social experience on the water.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award in Yacht and Marine Vessels Design recognizes designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation, sustainability, technology integration, comfort, safety, aesthetics, ergonomics, and craftsmanship. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. The award serves as a mark of excellence, setting new benchmarks for yacht design and inspiring future advancements in the field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in yacht and marine vessel design. Welcoming entries from creative designers, pioneering agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the industry. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award aims to promote superior products and projects that positively impact society, driving the cycle of inspiration and advancement in the pursuit of creating a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

