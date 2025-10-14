Filkow Law Expands to Penticton, Strengthening Its Presence in the Okanagan

PENTICTON, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Filkow Law is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Penticton, British Columbia. This new location allows the firm to better serve clients throughout the South Okanagan, including Penticton, Summerland, Oliver, Osoyoos, and neighbouring communities.Widely recognized across the province for its results-driven approach and dedication to client service, Filkow Law is bringing its highly respected criminal and driving law practice to the Okanagan. The firm’s lawyers are known for their meticulous preparation, strong courtroom advocacy, and in-depth knowledge of the law.With daily experience in criminal and driving-related matters, Filkow Law offers trusted representation in a broad range of cases, including:● Sexual assault● Domestic violence● Impaired driving and criminal driving offences● Driving while prohibited● Drug crimes● Financial crimes● Theft and property offences● Immediate Roadside Prohibitions (IRPs)● Licence issues● Insurance breachesThe opening of the Penticton office represents another important milestone in Filkow Law’s ongoing mission to provide high-quality legal services across all of British Columbia. With established offices in Vancouver, Surrey, Kelowna, Richmond, Abbotsford, and now Penticton, Filkow Law continues to provide legal services in criminal and driving law throughout the province.Penticton Office Address:4041 Lakeside Rd, Penticton, BC, V2A 8W3For consultations, please call: (778) 740-0300Email: info@filkowlaw.comAbout Filkow LawFilkow Law is a British Columbia law firm delivering legal representation in criminal and driving law matters. The firm is committed to protecting clients’ rights, providing clear legal guidance, and achieving the best possible outcomes.

