Pivot Energy Named To The 2025 America’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® List

Pivot ranked #73 among Top 100 U.S. companies recognized for Culture, Employee Growth, and Retention

Pivot puts great emphasis on providing a respectful, healthy, and inclusive workplace as well as a fulfilling work experience for our employees. ” — Katie Wandtke, VP of People at Pivot Energy

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most Loved Workplacehas released the 2025 America’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces . The rankings highlight 100 organizations across industries that are transforming employee experience and redefining retention strategies in today’s economy. Pivot Energy , a national, renewable energy provider and independent power producer, was ranked # 73 on the prestigious list, which recognizes employers where people truly love to work. Additionally, Pivot is the only renewable energy company on the list.Pivot was recognized for its collaborative approach to advancing decarbonization while ensuring a values-based company culture – developing solar energy projects and pairing it with land-stewardship practices and community impact programs like access to affordable energy and workforce pathways. Furthermore, the company was chosen to be on the list for its strong culture of communication and connection, as evidenced by structured monthly all-hands meetings, quarterly in-person retreats, employee recognition, mentorship programs, employee resource groups, and more.“Pivot puts great emphasis on providing a respectful, healthy, and inclusive workplace as well as a fulfilling work experience for our employees,” said Katie Wandtke, VP of People at Pivot Energy. “We are so proud to be recognized for that work and be listed as one of America’s Most Loved Workplaces.”As U.S. businesses face unprecedented pressure from employee burnout, shifting job markets, and AI-driven change, the companies recognized by 2025 America’s Most Loved Workplacesshow a better way forward. Pivot is proud to be among those that go beyond transactional perks to create transformational cultures rooted in growth, purpose, and connection.“These companies aren’t just attracting top talent – they’ve cracked the code on how to keep employees engaged and thriving,” said Louis Carter, Founder and CEO of Best Practice Institute and creator of the Most Loved Workplacescertification and annual rankings. “America’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplacesprove that when you help employees become who they want to be, they’ll help your company become what it needs to be.”The 2025 America’s Most Loved Workplaceslist is grounded in proof from employees themselves. Research was conducted by Best Practice Institute (BPI) using the proprietary Love of Workplace Indexand advanced sentiment analysis. This methodology captures how employees truly experience their workplace – measuring emotional connection, collaboration, respect, alignment of values, and achievement. More than 2.8 million U.S. employees were surveyed across companies of all sizes and industries. Hundreds of executives were also interviewed to provide context on culture, leadership, and strategy. Companies represented 50+ industries, from Financial Services to Healthcare, Technology, Construction, and more. This independent validation ensures the rankings reflect both the lived experiences of employees and a rigorous external assessment of workplace practices. In an era where candidates and employees seek proof over promises, America’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplacesprovides credible recognition that employees themselves stand behind.Explore the Full ListTo see the complete 2025 America’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaceslist and company profiles, visit: https://mostlovedworkplace.com/americas-top-most-loved-workplaces-2025 To view the feature in The Wall Street Journal, visit: https://partners.wsj.com/most-loved-workplace/most-loved-workplaces-2025/Americas-t op-100-most-loved-workplacesAbout Pivot EnergyPivot Energy is a renewable energy provider and independent power producer that develops, finances, builds, owns, and manages solar and energy storage projects. Pivot leverages its renewable expertise to provide a range of unique offerings that accelerate the clean energy transition by helping companies and communities attain impactful decarbonization. Pivot is a U.S.-based Certified B Corporation that proudly follows a corporate strategy aimed at providing a positive impact on society as measured by Environmental stewardship, Social leadership, and responsible Governance factors. Pivot Energy is an ECP portfolio company. Learn more at pivotenergy.net.About Most Loved WorkplaceMost Loved Workplaceis a global certification and recognition platform powered by Best Practice Institute. Organizations certified as Most Loved Workplacesoutperform peers in retention, productivity, and customer satisfaction. Based on the Love ofWorkplace Index, the model is featured in the bestselling book In Great Company (McGraw-Hill, 2019).About Best Practice Institute (BPI)Best Practice Institute (BPI) is a leadership development and benchmark research organization that partners with corporations worldwide to optimize culture, performance, and talent strategy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.