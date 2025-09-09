Pivot Energy Awarded 2025 Green Power Leadership Award – Community Impact Category

Jennifer Martin, CEO of Center for Resource Solutions & Josh Levy, Senior Director, Strategic Accounts for Pivot Energy

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pivot Energy , a leading national renewable energy provider and independent power producer, is a recipient of the 2025 Green Power Leadership Award (GPLA) in the Community Impact category. Presented to Pivot Sept. 4th, by the Center for Resource Solutions (CRS) at the 30th Annual Renewable Energy Markets Conference in Houston, the annual award recognizes renewable energy initiatives aimed at positive community-based energy transformation.Pivot is a leading solar developer with over 4.1 gigawatts and nearly 1,800 projects completed or in development. The company’s solar projects are focused on community impact initiatives including workforce development, energy burden relief, strengthening rural economies, and land stewardship. Pivot partners with major entities such as Walmart and Microsoft to advance renewable energy access and community impact. In 2024, Pivot donated nearly $400,000 to 22 community organizations across three states that support its focus areas, bringing our total community donations to $1.5M.“We are proud to present this Community Impact award to Pivot Energy for its groundbreaking community solar projects that directly benefit underserved communities," said Center for Resource Solutions CEO Jennifer Martin. "Its proven ability to link environmental and social progress makes Pivot a leader in developing impactful programs that benefit communities and landowners committed to dual-purpose land use."“We're honored to be recognized for our efforts in expanding affordable renewable energy for underserved communities," said Josh Levy, Senior Director, Strategic Accounts for Pivot Energy, who accepted the award on behalf of Pivot. "Believing that market growth and social progress go hand-in-hand, we continue aligning our partners’ corporate sustainability goals with community initiatives, and remain committed to building a more inclusive and resilient energy future."About the Green Power Leadership Awards (GPLAs)The annual Green Power Leadership Awards (GPLAs) are the oldest and most coveted competitive awards in the renewable energy industry. They recognize outstanding leadership in the field by the individuals and organizations driving green power development and adoption.About Center for Resource SolutionsCenter for Resource Solutions (CRS) is a national nonprofit with global impact. It develops expert responses to climate change issues with the speed and effectiveness necessary to provide real-time solutions. Its leadership through collaboration and environmental innovation builds policies and consumer-protection mechanisms in renewable energy, greenhouse gas reductions, and energy efficiency that foster healthy and sustained growth in national and international markets. Learn more at www.resource-solutions.org About Pivot EnergyPivot Energy is a renewable energy provider and independent power producer that develops, finances, builds, owns and manages solar and energy storage projects. Pivot leverages its renewable expertise to provide a range of unique offerings that accelerate the clean energytransition by helping companies and communities attain impactful decarbonization. Pivot is a U.S.-based Certified B-Corporation that proudly follows a corporate strategy aimed at providing a positive impact on society as measured by Environmental stewardship, Social leadership, and responsible Governance factors. Pivot Energy is an ECP portfolio company. Learn more at pivotenergy.net.# # #

