CheckView Expands Beyond WordPress: Automated Testing Now Available for Any Website or Platform

The Automated Testing Platform, which focused on WordPress and WooCommerce, now enables end-to-end monitoring for custom web apps with Shopify coming soon.

This update marks a huge step in our mission to make reliable, automated website testing accessible to everyone” — Matt Schwartz, Founder of CheckView

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CheckView, the automated testing platform built for WordPress and WooCommerce, has announced a major product expansion: support for non-WordPress websites and web applications. The update enables businesses, agencies, and developers using platforms outside of WordPress to take advantage of CheckView’s powerful automated end-to-end testing engine, without needing a plugin or special integration.“This update marks a huge step in our mission to make reliable, automated website testing accessible to everyone,” said Matt Schwartz, Founder of CheckView. “Our platform has always excelled in understanding WordPress sites deeply, but now users on other CMSs, SaaS platforms, and custom builds can benefit from the platform.”Expanding Beyond WordPressSince its launch, CheckView has been recognized for its deep WordPress integration, automatically detecting form plugins, WooCommerce setups, and performing real user flow tests across thousands of configurations. With this new release, the platform opens its capabilities to any website or web app, including custom stacks, marketing landing pages, other e-commerce and SaaS products.Users on any platform can now run automated test flows on any site, test form submissions, checkouts, and user interactions, use the same intuitive step editor, and schedule tests daily, weekly, or monthly. The new non-WordPress testing mode supports both static and dynamic front-end environments, including React, Next.js, Laravel as well as other open-source CMS’ such as Joomla and Drupal with suppor for Shopify planned for early 2026.Built for Agencies, Developers, and QA TeamsCheckView’s non-WordPress support was designed with digital agencies and web teams in mind, especially those managing multiple sites across different platforms.With this latest update, agencies can manage all client tests (WordPress or not) in one unified dashboard. Additionally, they can verify core functionality after site updates, hosting migrations, or code changes and catch broken forms, checkout failures, or missing scripts automatically before users notice.“Many of our agency customers maintain a mix of WordPress and non-WordPress projects,” Schwartz added. “They’ve asked for a single place to manage automated testing across their portfolio. With this launch, CheckView gives them exactly that.”Release and AvailabilityThe new Non-WordPress Testing Mode is available today to all customers. Users can create manual test flows for any website using the same step editor that powers CheckView’s automated WordPress tests.While auto-generated test steps are currently only available for WordPress integrations, support for automatic AI test generation on non-WordPress platforms is already in development for an expected Q4 release.All current CheckView plans include access at no additional cost.About CheckViewCheckView is the leading WordPress and WooCommerce website automated testing and monitoring platform designed to help agencies, developers, and site owners ensure their websites and e-commerce flows work exactly as intended, before users ever find a problem. CheckView automates full front-end and backend validation of forms, orders, and transactions across updates, deployments, and hosting migrations.With integrations across leading platforms including top form plugins like WS Form, page builders such as Kadence, WooCommerce, Stripe, and now full support for non-WordPress websites, CheckView continues to redefine what’s possible in no-code automated testing.Learn more or start a free trial at https://checkview.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.