Michelle Neyrey Featured in Influential Women 2025 Series for Her Leadership and Impact as a Social Studies Specialist

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Honoring Her Dedication to Student Success, Teacher Development, and Educational ExcellenceInfluential Women is proud to feature Michelle Neyrey in its prestigious 2025 series, highlighting her as a dedicated Social Studies Specialist with Spring ISD. Throughout her career, Michelle has brought government and history to life, helping students connect with content in meaningful and lasting ways. Beyond the classroom, she trains new teachers, develops curriculum to strengthen knowledge retention, and designs learning experiences that give students tangible opportunities to engage with history and civics. Passionate about both student success and educator growth, Michelle has built a career centered on helping people learn, achieve, and thrive.Michelle’s extensive contributions include writing curriculum for grades 3–8 and high school government, coordinating History Day competitions, and creating hands-on learning camps, culture trunks, and classroom experiences. She has also collaborated with universities, nonprofit organizations, and cultural institutions to expand learning opportunities through guest speakers, grants, and virtual field trips. Her work extends to professional development, coaching, and modeling lessons for teachers across Spring ISD, demonstrating her commitment to fostering excellence in education at all levels.Michelle earned her Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts from the University of New Orleans and began her teaching career in Louisiana. She later moved to Texas, teaching for Humble ISD before joining Spring ISD, where she has continued to innovate and lead. Over the years, she has been recognized for her inventive instructional practices, leadership in curriculum design, and dedication to equity in education. Her excellence in the field was celebrated in 2019 when she was named Social Studies Supervisor of the Year in Texas by the Texas Social Studies Supervisors Association.Since 2017, Michelle has actively participated in numerous professional organizations, including the Texas Social Studies Supervisors Association, the Texas Social Studies Association, the National Social Studies Supervisors Association, the National Social Studies Association, the Houston County Department of Education Supervisors Cohort, and the Region IV Supervisor Cohort. She is also a member of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA). Expanding her educational impact beyond local and state levels, Michelle has served as an iCivics Educator since 2018 and as a National Geographic Educator since 2019, National Humanities Educator in 2023, collaborating with Constituting America and Texas Public Policy Foundation, sharing her expertise and passion with educators and students nationwide.Michelle attributes her success to a strong sense of purpose and a deep passion for education, which have always driven her to focus on the impact she can make on both students and teachers. Her resilience and persistence have helped her navigate challenges, while her commitment to continuous learning and professional growth has allowed her to adapt and improve over time. Collaboration and relationship-building with colleagues, mentors, and community partners have been essential to her journey, as has a data-driven and detail-oriented approach to decision-making. Most importantly, Michelle believes that keeping students and teachers at the center of her work, while balancing leadership with empathy, has been the foundation of her success.The best career advice Michelle has ever received was to stay grounded in her purpose rather than chase titles or positions. She learned that focusing on meaningful work, cultivating authentic relationships, and remaining open to growth naturally leads to the right opportunities. This guidance has shaped her approach to her career, emphasizing that true success is measured not only by advancement but by the impact one has and the lives one touches. Equally important, it highlighted the value of balance—investing in others while taking care of oneself—a principle Michelle has carried throughout her professional journey.For young women entering education, Michelle encourages leading with passion and purpose. She acknowledges that the field can be demanding, but she emphasizes that focusing on the difference one makes for students makes the challenges worthwhile. She advises emerging educators to use their voices, embrace leadership roles, seek guidance from mentors, and trust their own instincts, while also setting healthy boundaries and prioritizing personal well-being. She underscores that continuous learning, curiosity, reflection, and adaptability are critical to growth as an educator.Michelle recognizes that education today faces both challenges and opportunities. Schools are contending with equity gaps, rising absenteeism, and the effects of increasing private school enrollment on public systems. At the same time, educators must navigate ethical and practical issues related to AI, ensuring technology supports learning without compromising critical thinking or integrity. Yet, Michelle sees tremendous opportunity in AI-powered personalized learning, innovative career pathways such as apprenticeships, equity-focused reforms that bring new resources, advances in blended learning technologies, and stronger alignment between education and workforce needs.The values most important to Michelle in her work and personal life include faith, integrity, service, family, resilience, and compassion. Her faith provides grounding and purpose, while integrity guides her to lead with honesty, fairness, and consistency. Service drives her to uplift others and create growth opportunities. Over the past year, she has reflected on the importance of work–family balance, especially while celebrating becoming a grandmother, “Mimi”. Resilience has carried her through challenges, and compassion shapes her connections with others, reminding her that true success encompasses both professional accomplishments and the positive impact we have on the lives around us.Michelle is also a resilient breast cancer survivor, diagnosed in August 2024. Over the past year, she has courageously endured and overcome a series of challenges, including breast cancer surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and two knee surgeries. Despite these obstacles, Michelle’s strength, perseverance, and unwavering spirit have enabled her to continue her work and maintain her commitment to education. She embodies what it means to be a fighter and a survivor—an inspiring example of courage, determination, and hope.Through her leadership, dedication, and compassion, Michelle Neyrey exemplifies the profound impact that a passionate educator can have on students, teachers, and the broader educational community. Through her leadership, dedication, and compassion, Michelle Neyrey exemplifies the profound impact that a passionate educator can have on students, teachers, and the broader educational community. Her career serves as a testament to the power of purpose-driven work, resilience in the face of adversity, and the lasting difference one individual can make in shaping the minds and lives of others. As she continues to innovate, inspire, and lead, Michelle remains a guiding force in education and a true inspiration for both her peers and the next generation of educators.

