ANY.RUN Named Threat Intelligence Company of the Year at the 2025 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leader in interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence, has been named the Threat Intelligence Company of the Year at the 2025 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards. This prestigious award recognizes ANY.RUN’s groundbreaking solutions, which deliver real-time, attack-driven threat intelligence sourced from over 15,000 enterprises globally.

𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝-𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐒𝐎𝐂𝐬

ANY.RUN’s Threat Intelligence Feeds and Threat Intelligence Lookup are transforming how SOCs operate in the current landscape. Instead of providing outdated indicators gathered from post-incident reports, ANY.RUN taps into its massive community of 500K analysts and 15K companies that analyze the latest threats in its Interactive Sandbox. The result is continuously updated intelligence that helps SOCs achieve:

● 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲:Live data on global attacks ensures comprehensive threat coverage of new malware & phishing.

● 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐞: Threat behavior context for IOCs/IOAs/IOBs provide actionable insights for streamlined incident mitigation.

● 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝: Rich intel cuts Tier 1/Tier 2 investigations, helping teams make more confident decisions quickly.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN supports over 15,000 organizations worldwide, including sectors like banking, healthcare, telecom, retail, and manufacturing, by helping security teams build stronger, faster, and more resilient cybersecurity operations.

Through its cloud-based Interactive Sandbox, analysts can safely investigate and understand malware behavior across Windows, Linux, and Android systems. Combined with TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Threat Intelligence Feeds, ANY.RUN equips teams with the tools they need to accelerate investigations, reduce security risks, and collaborate more effectively.

