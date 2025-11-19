Healthcare MSSP Cuts Triage by 76% and Shifts to Proactive Defense with ANY.RUN

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a global leader in interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence, announced that a healthcare-focused MSSP has successfully reduced phishing triage time by 76% and launched a proactive detection program after integrating ANY.RUN’s security solutions into its operations.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬

As healthcare organizations remain prime targets for phishing and credential-harvesting attacks, MSSPs face increasing pressure. For this MSSP, rapid expansion to support more than a dozen hospitals, clinics, and laboratories (with over 2,000 endpoints in total) placed unprecedented stress on Tier 1 and Tier 2 analysts.

Key pain points included:

• Fragmented data sources with inconsistent IOC quality

• Slow MTTR across multiple healthcare customers

• 20% Tier 1 closure rate due to lack of context

• Frequent escalations to Tier 2

• Difficulty maintaining compliance with evolving standards

• Growing exposure to credential theft, cloud phishing, and multi-stage attack chains

To eliminate noise and establish confidence in decision-making, the MSSP recognized the need for a scalable, automation-ready solution that would strengthen triage efficiency without rebuilding existing workflows from scratch.

𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍’𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐛𝐨𝐱

The MSSP began by integrating ANY.RUN’s Interactive Sandbox into its SOAR environment, selecting it for its hybrid approach that combines automation with deep manual interactivity.

“The integration worked much better than was expected,” said the organization’s SOC Lead. “With minimal changes in the workflow, we achieved stronger results.”

Within weeks, the MSSP prevented three active phishing campaigns, two of which weaponized familiar healthcare-adjacent tools such as OneDrive and Jotform. Analysts were able to expose malicious behavior in real time using ANY.RUN’s dynamic sandbox sessions, eliminating manual tool-switching and long verification cycles.

𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠

With ANY.RUN’s Interactive Sandbox and Threat Intelligence solutions integrated at every stage, the MSSP reported measurable improvements:

• 76% faster phishing triage, reducing alert fatigue

• A dramatic increase in Tier 1 closure rates

• Fewer escalations and reduced analyst burnout

• Consistent, verifiable intelligence for SLA and compliance reporting

• Ability to identify emerging phishing trends targeting healthcare

• A shift toward proactive defense and early detection of campaigns

See the full success story and find out more about ANY.RUN’s solutions by visiting the ANY.RUN blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN supports more than 15,000 organizations worldwide across healthcare, banking, telecom, retail, and technology. Its intelligence-driven solutions include:

• Threat Intelligence Lookup for IOC enrichment and investigation

• Threat Intelligence Feeds providing verified, high-confidence indicators and TTPs

• Interactive Sandbox for real-time behavioral malware analysis

Built for clarity, speed, and deep visibility, ANY.RUN empowers SOC, CTI, and MSSP teams to accelerate detection, strengthen investigations, and stay ahead of emerging threats.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.