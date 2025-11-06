ANY.RUN Wins ‘Trailblazing Threat Intelligence’ Award at the 2025 Top InfoSec Innovators Awards

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, has been named the 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 “𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗯𝗹𝗮𝘇𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲” 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗦𝗲𝗰 𝗜𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀, presented by Cyber Defense Magazine.

In its 13th year, the awards recognize cybersecurity companies shaping the future of digital defense through measurable innovation and real-world impact.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝: 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞

ANY.RUN earned the Trailblazing Threat Intelligence title for redefining how defenders access and use threat intelligence.

By combining live behavioral data with automated enrichment and context from real-world attacks, the platform turns static information into dynamic insight, helping SOCs, MSSPs, and analysts investigate faster and respond with confidence.

𝐒𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞

ANY.RUN is setting a new benchmark for how defenders access and apply threat data.

Powered by a global community of over 500,000 analysts and 15,000 organizations, the company’s threat intelligence services connect every indicator to its real behavior observed in live Interactive Sandbox sessions.

Threat Intelligence Lookup enables analysts to quickly see how indicators relate across campaigns, infrastructure, and malware families, while Threat Intelligence Feeds deliver continuously verified IOCs and TTPs mapped to MITRE ATT&CK and seamlessly integrated into SIEM and SOAR environments.

As a result of this approach, organizations report measurable improvements:

· 𝟮𝟭-𝗺𝗶𝗻𝘂𝘁𝗲 𝗳𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗧𝗧𝗥 𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗲, accelerating containment and recovery.

· 𝟮𝟰× 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗜𝗢𝗖𝘀 𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗴𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, expanding visibility across active campaigns.

· 𝟵𝟵% 𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗲 𝗜𝗢𝗖𝘀, minimizing duplicates and reducing analyst workload.

This data-driven ecosystem ensures defenders always work with fresh, contextual, and actionable intelligence, transforming how SOCs, MSSPs, and CTI teams detect and respond to emerging threats.

See the full details about the award and learn how ANY.RUN’s solutions can fit into your workflow for faster detection, deeper analysis, and smarter response by visiting the ANY.RUN blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN helps more than 15,000 organizations worldwide, across banking, healthcare, telecom, retail, and technology, strengthen their cybersecurity operations and respond to threats with confidence.

Its solutions include the Interactive Sandbox for live malware analysis, Threat Intelligence Lookup for IOC enrichment, and Threat Intelligence Feeds that deliver high-fidelity data directly into SOC workflows.

Built for speed, visibility, and clarity, ANY.RUN gives security teams the insight they need to uncover hidden attacks, cut investigation time, and stop intrusions before they spread.

