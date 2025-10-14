KFSHRC Advances Smart Neurology Model of Care to Enhance Diagnostic Precision and Quality of Life

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) continues to advance its leadership in the field of neuroscience through a Smart Neurology Model of Care that integrates advanced technologies and modern infrastructure to provide highly specialized and precise care for patients with neurological disorders, reflecting its vision to be the patient’s optimal choice in specialized healthcare.The Smart Neurology Ward is one of the most prominent applications of this model. It features a fully integrated electromagnetic isolation system that ensures exceptional accuracy in brain signal monitoring and enables physicians to detect subtle neurological changes and intervene early to safeguard patient health.The ward houses the most advanced Epilepsy Monitoring Unit (EMU) in the Middle East, comprising sixteen rooms equipped with high-resolution brain activity systems and intelligent alarms capable of anticipating seizures before they occur. These capabilities allow medical teams to perform timely interventions, improving outcomes and enhancing the quality of life for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy.The Smart Neurology Model of Care also enables real-time neurological data sharing through a secure network connecting KFSHRC’s campuses in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Madinah. This strengthens telemedicine integration and broadens access to specialized expertise. Complementary systems include precision cameras that operate in all lighting conditions while upholding strict patient privacy standards, ensuring safety and continuous monitoring for patients and their families.The model extends beyond monitoring and diagnostics and includes advanced surgical innovations. KFSHRC Jeddah became the first center in the Middle East to perform robotic epilepsy surgery, enabling surgeons to precisely target epileptic foci through minimally invasive entry points only a few millimeters wide, improving accuracy, reducing recovery time, and enhancing patient safety.This advancement reflects KFSHRC’s ongoing commitment to applying cutting-edge technologies in patient care, as the use of robotics now extends beyond electrode implantation to a broader range of neurological procedures that are less invasive and more precise. It reinforces the hospital’s position as a regional reference center for robotic neurosurgery and a pioneer in integrating research excellence with clinical innovation.As part of its participation in the Global Health Exhibition 2025 in Riyadh, KFSHRC will showcase its pioneering experience in neuroscience along with a range of leading innovations in robotic surgery, gene therapy, and preimplantation genetic diagnosis. This participation underscores its role in driving medical innovation and improving quality of life.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It has also been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, according to Brand Finance 2024, and listed among the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

