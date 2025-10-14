Dayna Galganski Featured in Influential Women as a Leader in Education and Technology

GAINSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recognized for Driving Innovation and Excellence in Educational and IT InitiativesInfluential Women is thrilled to announce the inclusion of Dayna Galganski in its esteemed 2025 series, recognizing her as a transformative leader in the fields of education and technology. With over a decade of diverse experience encompassing higher education, instructional design, and IT project management, Dayna currently serves as the Salesforce Implementation and IT Project Manager at the UF Lastinger Center for Learning in Gainesville, Florida.Dayna is known for her innovative, human-centered leadership style, which empowers her to break down silos and redefine outdated systems within organizations. By leveraging design thinking, she drives sustainable impact and creates meaningful outcomes that prioritize both people and purpose. Whether she is integrating advanced technologies like Education Cloud or optimizing learner support processes, Dayna consistently focuses on delivering scalable solutions that benefit all stakeholders.Holding a Bachelor of Arts from Sam Houston State University and a Master of Arts from the University of Florida, Dayna’s educational background is complemented by her active participation in several professional organizations. She is a member of the Society for Learning Analytics & Research, the National Sports Media Association, and the Association of College and University Educators. Notably, she serves on the Advisory Council for Harvard Business Review, further solidifying her influence in the industry. In recognition of her contributions, Dayna was awarded the Lastinger Center Great Gator Award in November 2021.Beyond her remarkable technical skills, Dayna is deeply dedicated to promoting integrity, equity, and challenging the status quo, particularly within the often slow-moving landscape of higher education. Her straightforward, strategic, and values-driven approach has established her as both a trusted ally and an audacious innovator. With credentials in executive design leadership from the University of Pennsylvania and a proven track record of navigating complex system transitions, Dayna continues to shape the future of learning by centering both human experience and technological advancement in the solutions she builds.The 2025 series by Influential Women highlights the achievements of exceptional women like Dayna Galganski, who are leading the charge for positive change in their respective fields. Her commitment to fostering innovation and advancing educational practices underscores her remarkable contributions and impact.Learn More about Dayna Galganski:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/dayna-galganski Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

