Launch marks a major step in positioning Anguilla as a world-class destination for digital innovation.

I cannot think of a more fitting place to build Platinum.ai — a tool helping websites become discoverable by AI — than the very home of .ai.” — Johanna Pasila

THE VALLEY, ANGUILLA, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyans SEZC Ltd has officially launched Platinum.ai, marking a significant milestone for Anguilla’s growing role as a hub for technology and innovation. The company, led by Johanna and Antti Pasila, has established its base within the Anguilla Special Economic Zone and is now operational.

Cyans is one of the first SEZC companies whose principals have secured residency in Anguilla under the Zone Employment Certificate programme. The certificate grants the right for the holder and their family to live in Anguilla, creating a direct link between the company and the local community.

This launch highlights the flexibility of the AZUR SEZ model, designed to accommodate companies at different stages of growth. It also demonstrates how the Zone can attract international talent while contributing directly to the island’s economy.

“I cannot think of a more fitting place to build Platinum.ai — a tool helping websites become discoverable by AI — than the very home of .ai. Anguilla offers a truly warm environment for enterprise, and I don’t mean just the weather. The support not only from the AZUR team but from the island and its Government has been both welcoming and encouraging. We can’t wait to show the world the technology we have created from these beautiful shores,” said Johanna Pasila, CEO of Cyans SEZC Ltd.

“The launch of Platinum.ai is an exciting milestone, and I want to congratulate Johanna, Antti, and the entire Cyans team on this achievement. Establishing the project within the Special Economic Zone demonstrates the value of Anguilla as a base for innovative global ventures. I am particularly pleased to see Cyans building on a .ai domain — it reinforces the reputation and quality of our digital identity, and naturally, I take pride in what it represents for Anguilla,” said Hon. Kyle Hodge, Minister of Economic Development.

Michael Glass, Chief Development Officer at AZUR SEZ, welcomed the announcement and noted its importance for Anguilla’s technology ecosystem.

“Cyans’ launch of Platinum.ai is an important moment for Anguilla’s Special Economic Zone. It shows how our framework can adapt to the needs of different companies, from those that operate with a physical presence to those whose teams are already based on the island,” said Glass.

He added, “By choosing to anchor their business here, Cyans strengthens the Zone and adds to Anguilla’s growing reputation as a destination for global technology firms. We look forward to supporting their journey.”

Platinum.ai will focus on developing advanced technology solutions with a global outlook. By anchoring the company within the Special Economic Zone, Cyans reinforces Anguilla’s reputation as a forward-looking jurisdiction for technology, innovation and digital entrepreneurship.

About Cyans SEZC

Cyans is a venture studio dedicated to building technology companies that drive positive impact and long-term sustainability. Headquartered in Anguilla, Cyans combines entrepreneurial vision with deep technical expertise to incubate, launch, and scale innovative ventures. With a focus on creating solutions that empower businesses and communities in the age of artificial intelligence, Cyans operates at the intersection of strategy, design, and technology — turning bold ideas into market-ready products.

About Platinum.ai:

Platinum.ai helps businesses become visible to artificial intelligence. The company focuses on making websites and company information discoverable and accurately represented within AI-powered search engines, assistants, and automation tools. By creating tailored AI Website Profiles in the form of llms.txt files, Platinum.ai ensures businesses can be found and understood by the next generation of AI systems. This approach, often described as Generative Engine Optimization or Answer Engine Optimization, bridges the gap between traditional websites and the structured data AI models rely on.

About AZUR SEZ:

AZUR SEZ is the world’s first fully integrated Special Economic Zone, designed to empower businesses in the digital age. More than a gateway to tax efficiency and streamlined setups, it is a community of innovators, entrepreneurs, and global enterprises united by a commitment to integrity, inclusivity, and sustainable growth. With a mission to remove barriers and unlock opportunities, AZUR SEZ provides an ecosystem where companies can thrive, governments can partner, and communities can benefit. Guided by values of respect, innovation, and collaboration, AZUR SEZ is shaping the future of commerce and leaving a lasting legacy for generations to come.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.