Anguilla Special Economic Zone Welcomes First Physical Business: MAKE Financial Technologies

AZUR SEZ welcomes its first physical business as MAKE Financial Technologies sets up in Anguilla, creating jobs and boosting the island’s digital economy.

The establishment of MAKE as the first physical business in AZUR’s Special Economic Zone brings our vision for real economic substance, opportunity, and innovation to life” — Premier of Anguilla, Mrs. Cora Richardson-Hodge

THE VALLEY, ANGUILLA, ANGUILLA, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AZUR Special Economic Zone (SEZ) is proud to announce a historic milestone in Anguilla’s economic development with the incorporation of its first physical business: MAKE Financial Technologies SEZC Limited. This marks a transformative step in the country’s journey toward meaningful, job-creating investment and long-term economic diversification. Developed exclusively by The Chord Group, AZUR is designed to serve as a world-class hub for tech, fintech, and digital economy businesses.

Led by fintech executive James Francisco Turner Lazaro, MAKE is a cutting-edge platform delivering innovative financial solutions for the fast-growing Creator Market. As part of its initial presence in Anguilla, MAKE is establishing a customer support centre, expected to employ between 8 to 15 young Anguillians in its first phase. To support talent development, the company is forging partnerships with the Ministry of Education and local higher education institutions.

“The establishment of MAKE as the first physical business in AZUR’s Special Economic Zone brings our vision for real economic substance, opportunity, and innovation to life,” said Premier of Anguilla, Mrs. Cora Richardson-Hodge. “We are excited to welcome James and the MAKE team to Anguilla, and we look forward to their lasting contribution to our island’s future.”

MAKE empowers creators, agencies, and managers with tools for revenue sharing, share-for-share deals, and platform partnerships. As the creator economy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2027, MAKE is well-positioned to lead this digital financial transformation, now with a physical footprint in Anguilla.

This milestone comes after years of groundwork laid by Anguilla’s leadership, beginning with the 2019 SEZ legislation. While the virtual SEZ laid the foundation during the pandemic, this physical investment represents the realisation of the SEZ’s full potential, creating jobs, driving innovation, and bringing international business to Anguilla.

“AZUR’s innovative offerings align perfectly with our vision to empower creators and businesses in the digital economy,” said James Francisco Turner Lazaro, Founder of MAKE. “This move positions us for unprecedented growth, and we’re excited to contribute to the Anguillian economy.”

Michael Glass, AZUR Chief Development Officer, commented, “We’re incredibly pleased to be working in partnership with the new administration as we bring our first physical business into AZUR. This milestone reflects a shared commitment to real economic development, and we’re proud to support Anguilla’s vision through strong, collaborative engagement with government and community leaders.”

“Minister Vanterpool’s vision for a digital transformation of Anguilla is exactly the kind of leadership that inspires global innovation,” said Ron Cho, AZUR Director of Operations. “His initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to build a world-class technology campus and attract the next generation of global companies to AZUR SEZ. MAKE’s decision to establish its first physical presence here is a powerful signal of what’s possible when bold policy meets forward-thinking business.”

This collaboration has already led to strong engagement with local leaders and ministries. With the first call centre lease agreement underway, operations are expected to begin in the coming months.

Together, AZUR and MAKE are laying the foundation for a bold new chapter in Anguilla’s economic development—one marked by youth employment, digital innovation, and global relevance.

About AZUR Special Economic Zone:

AZUR is a forward-thinking special economic zone designed to attract high-growth companies in tech, fintech, and the digital economy. AZUR offers a suite of competitive advantages, including tax incentives, global banking access, and seamless incorporation to empower entrepreneurs on a global stage.

About MAKE Financial Technologies:

MAKE is a financial technology company serving the Creator Market, providing tools and services that enable revenue sharing, platform partnerships, and seamless financial management for creators, agencies, and digital businesses worldwide.

About The Chord Group:

The Chord Group is the exclusive developer of AZUR, Anguilla’s Special Economic Zone. Focused on building a globally competitive hub for innovation, The Chord Group is driving the development of a next-generation economic ecosystem designed to attract world-class companies in technology, fintech, and the digital economy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.