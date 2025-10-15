E-Learning Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-Learning Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The e-learning industry has seen significant expansion in the past few years. The market value is predicted to increase from $314.03 billion in 2024 to $352.59 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include enhanced internet accessibility, a rising demand for flexible education options, the internationalization of education, governmental efforts to promote digital education, as well as corporate training and professional advancement.

The e-learning market size is set to experience a considerable surge in the next few years, with its market size anticipated to reach approximately $614.87 billion by 2029, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. This surge during the forecasted period is primarily due to the rapid expansion of online degree courses, rising demand for soft skills development, speciality and niche subject e-learning, increased emphasis on inclusive and accessible learning, and the evolution of learning management systems (LMS). Major trends to watch for during this period include the adoption of hybrid learning models, microlearning, the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education, mobile learning or m-learning, data and learning analytics, as well as remote and online assessments.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The E-Learning Market?

The e-learning market is predicted to grow due to the remote learning trends catalyzed by the worldwide pandemic. Remote learning incorporates using technology such as video conferencing, virtual exams, and discussion forums for distant teaching and learning. It enables students and teachers to remain involved and aware of the curriculum while working remotely. For example, as stated by Eurostat, a government agency in Luxembourg, in January 2024, 30% of internet users in the EU aged between 16 and 74 acknowledged participating in an online course or utilizing online learnings resources in the three months prior to the survey. This indicates a 2 percentage point (pp) growth from 2022's 28%. The Netherlands had the most significant percentage of internet users partaking in online learning at 54%, with Finland next at 53%, Sweden at 48%, Spain at 47%, and Estonia at 45%. Consequently, the growth of the e-learning market is being catalyzed by remote learning trends instigated by the global pandemic.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The E-Learning Market?

What Are The Top Trends In The E-Learning Industry?

The surge in technological advancements is a key trend gaining traction in the e-learning market. Leading businesses in the e-learning sector are adopting innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, gamification, big data, and mixed reality to secure their market position. For example, in September 2022, a U.S.-based ed-tech startup named Skilldora Inc., in collaboration with D-ID, an IT company based in Israel, launched the first-ever AI-based e-learning platform and app in the United States. Skilldora's groundbreaking e-learning platform and app provide regularly scheduled, high-caliber courses in less than an hour using AI-guided instructions. Created to cater to the modern learner, Skilldora offers improved engagement functionality and collaborative learning elements. This includes its 'learn with friends' feature, facilitating real-time sharing, fostering social learning groups, allowing community news feeds, and more.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading E-Learning Market Segments

The e-learningmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Hardware: Interactive Displays, Interactive Projectors

2) By Technology: Online E-Learning, Learning Management System, Mobile E-Learning, Rapid E-Learning, Virtual Classroom, Other Technologies

3) By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premises

4) By Application: Academic, Corporate, Government

Subsegments:

1) By Interactive Displays: Flat Panel Displays, Touchscreen Displays, Smart Boards, Digital Whiteboards

2) By Interactive Projectors: Short-Throw Projectors, Ultra-Short-Throw Projectors, Portable Projectors, 3D Projectors

Which Regions Are Dominating The E-Learning Market Landscape?

In the 2025 E-Learning Global Market Report, North America stood as the leading region from the previous year, 2024. The report foresees Asia-Pacific as the region with the quickest projected growth in this market. The report includes data from various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

