Wood Adhesives Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Wood Adhesives Market?

In recent times, there has been a strong expansion in the size of the wood adhesives market. The market is projected to inflate from $5.45 billion in 2024 to $5.74 billion in 2025, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The historic surge can be traced back to factors such as construction and furniture sectors, progress in housing and infrastructure, consumer inclination towards wood-based products, renovation and upgrading tasks, and universal woodworking tendencies.

In the next several years, the wood adhesives market size is set to experience robust growth, expecting to reach $7.58 billion by the year 2029 with a CAGR of 7.2%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecasted period include sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives, the burgeoning demand for engineered wood products, the impact of urbanization and interior design trends, emphasis on high-quality adhesives, and uses in wooden flooring. Additionally, major trends propelling this upward trajectory encompass the growing use of hot-melt adhesives, the increasing significance of digital printing in wood panel manufacture, attention on fire-retardant adhesives within the construction industry, their application in prefabricated and modular construction, as well as collaborations aimed at research and innovation.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Wood Adhesives Market?

Increased consumer expenditure on home decoration and premium furniture products is likely to fuel the expansion of the wood adhesives market. Wood adhesives, used predominantly for wood joining tasks, constitute an effective choice for home decor and wooden furniture assembly. Despite significant supply chain complications, luxury furniture and home goods vendor RH maintains a positive outlook, predicting sustained strong consumer spending as it seeks to evolve from simply curating and selling items to designing and selling environments. For example, India's Furniture market, as reported by Invest India, a national investment promotion and facilitation agency in India, was worth $23.12 Billion in 2022. It is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2028, reaching $32.7 Billion by 2026. Consequently, escalating consumer spending on home decor and high-end furniture products propels the growth of the wood adhesives market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Wood Adhesives Market?

Major players in the Wood Adhesives Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Dow Chemical Company

• 3M Company

• BASF SE

• Henkel AG & Co

• Arkema SA

• AkzoNobel N.V

• Sika AG

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• ITW Devcon Inc.

• Bostik SA.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Wood Adhesives Market In The Future?

In the wood adhesives market, key players are making strategic investments to improve product efficiency, enhance sustainability, and satisfy the increasing need for environmentally-friendly materials. These strategic investments target the development of advanced adhesive recipes, including bio-based and formaldehyde-free adhesives, to comply with environmental regulations and consumer tastes. For example, Henkel, a chemical and consumer goods company based in Germany, inaugurated a new Technology Center in Bridgewater, New Jersey in May 2023. This move was intended to encourage partnership and exhibit breakthroughs in adhesives, sealants, and coatings. This initiative is part of Henkel's plan to promote growth and sustainability in the wood adhesives sector by using sophisticated technologies to meet changing market requirements.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Wood Adhesives Market

The wood adhesivesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Urea-Formaldehyde, Melamine Urea-Formaldehyde, Phenol-Formaldehyde, Isocyanates, Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Acetate, Soy-Based, Other Products

2) By Technology: Solvent Based, Water Based, Other Technologies

3) By Resin Type: Natural, Synthetic

4) By Application: Flooring And Decks, Plywood, Furniture, Cabinet, Windows And Doors, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Urea-Formaldehyde: Liquid Urea-Formaldehyde, Powdered Urea-Formaldehyde, Melamine Urea-Formaldehyde

2) By Melamine Urea-Formaldehyde: Liquid Melamine Urea-Formaldehyde, Powdered Melamine Urea-Formaldehyde

3) By Phenol-Formaldehyde: Liquid Phenol-Formaldehyde, Powdered Phenol-Formaldehyde

4) By Isocyanates: Aromatic Isocyanates, Aliphatic Isocyanates

5) By Polyurethane: Flexible Polyurethane, Rigid Polyurethane

6) By Polyvinyl Acetate: Emulsion-Based Polyvinyl Acetate, Solvent-Based Polyvinyl Acetate

7) By Soy-Based: Soy Protein Adhesives, Soy Flour-Based Adhesives

8) By Other Products: Casein-Based Adhesives, Animal-Based Adhesives, Bio-Based Adhesives

Global Wood Adhesives Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific topped the list in the global Wood Adhesives Market Report and it is projected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The report encompasses different regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

