Durable Medical Equipment Market to Reach USD 414.05 Billion by 2034

Durable Medical Equipment Market

Polaris Market Research projects the durable medical equipment market to grow from USD 236.13 billion in 2024 to USD 414.05 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.8%.

DME is essential for managing chronic conditions and improving patient quality of life, with growing demand driven by aging populations, chronic diseases, and advancements in home healthcare.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄In 2024, the global durable medical equipment market was worth USD 236.13 billion and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2034. Durable medical equipment, or DME, is equipment and devices necessary for medical care and prescribed by healthcare providers for use by patients on an extended or repeated basis. They are used to help manage a condition, aid in recovery, or enhance quality of life within the home or healthcare facility. Examples include wheelchairs, hospital beds, oxygen therapy equipment, walkers, and blood glucose monitors. In order to be considered DME, the device should be reusable, durable, and mainly used for medical purposes.𝑵𝒐𝒕𝒆: 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒓𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒂𝒗𝒂𝒊𝒍𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒑𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒓𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕 𝒂𝒘𝒂𝒚. 𝑳𝒆𝒕'𝒔 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒅 𝒂 𝒕𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒓𝒆𝒗𝒊𝒆𝒘 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒄𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒛𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒎 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒆𝒆𝒕 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒏𝒆𝒆𝒅𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒅𝒆𝒄𝒊𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏-𝒎𝒂𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁?● An aging population and growing rates of chronic disease are fueling market expansion.● Monitoring & therapeutic products are driving expansion as patients treat more of their conditions at home, boosting demand in this leading-performing market segment.● As of 2024, the biggest market share was in the hospitals segment that fulfilled all kinds of patient requirements, from emergency care to long-term therapy.● North America led the market in 2024 with a 38% revenue share due to a huge aging population and a high incidence of chronic diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.● Asia Pacific is expected to see massive growth over the forecast period due to enhanced healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness of managing chronic diseases.𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗶𝘀 𝗔𝗜 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗠𝗘 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁? AI in healthcare facilitates real-time monitoring and diagnostics of DME, preventing failures and prolonging the life of the device.● Machine learning makes demand predictions, minimizing stockpiling and allowing for timely equipment replenishment.● AI examines patient information to customize DME use and rehabilitation schedules, enhancing outcomes and comfort.● AI automates billing and documentation, reducing administrative burden and lowering claim rejections.● Artificial intelligence-enabled wearables and devices improve remote monitoring, enabling quicker medical intervention.𝗪𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁?Rising Aging Population: The worldwide aging population is expanding, with 449.3 million individuals 65 years and above in Europe as of January 2024. Older people experience chronic mobility and health problems, which enhance the need for durable medical devices (DME) such as wheelchairs and oxygen machines. Most prefer home care, where DME enhances independence and quality of life. Increased investments in elderly care are also fueling the industry.Increasing Chronic Diseases: Chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and arthritis are increasing because of aging and lifestyle. In Australia in 2021, 1 in 20 individuals had diabetes. Chronic conditions require continuous medical equipment, such as diabetes devices, CPAP machines, and mobility aids, to monitor and treat them. Since chronic diseases are on the rise, the demand for specialist medical equipment continues to increase in hospitals, clinics, and home care.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗖𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁?Rising Demand for DME in Home Healthcare: The growing demand for home healthcare is fueling the need for DME as people increasingly seek consistent, user-friendly devices for personal care at home, driving market growth.Tech-Driven Innovation: Advanced technology is enriching durable medical equipment (DME) with functionality such as light materials, wireless monitoring, and mobile integration. Such innovations, including intelligent wheelchairs and app-enabled CPAP devices, make DME more efficient and easier to use, enhancing health outcomes and increasing adoption in hospitals, nursing facilities, and homes.𝗪𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗛𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗠𝗘 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵?Regulatory Hurdles Slowing DME Innovation: One of the major challenges in the DME space is the complexity of the regulatory approval procedures. It is difficult to navigate medical device certification with stringent requirements and satisfy various standards in different regions, which may protract product launches and augment costs for manufacturers. This sluggish regulatory route can dampen the pace at which innovations are launched in the market, curbing growth possibilities for DME firms.𝗖𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝗕𝗶𝗴 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱? 𝗟𝗲𝘁’𝘀 𝗧𝗮𝗹𝗸 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗡𝗲𝗲𝗱𝘀.𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱?𝗕𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸Monitoring & therapeutic devices held sway in the DME market in 2024, driven by increasing demand for home-based monitoring of chronic illnesses like diabetes and sleep apnea. Smart devices with digital and remote capability are driving the shift toward preventive care, propelling segment growth.In 2024, the mobility devices segment grew significantly owing to the aging population and increased mobility problems. Rehabilitation needs and advances like lightweight, powered functionality are fuelling demand. Government reimbursement and shifting towards home healthcare are also fueling adoption, driving growth.𝗕𝘆 𝗘𝗻𝗱 𝗨𝘀𝗲 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸The hospital segment dominated the market in 2024 due to increasing surgeries, the treatment of chronic diseases, and the need for dependable equipment such as beds, monitors, and respiratory equipment. Increasing hospital networks, patient safety focus, and healthcare infrastructure investments across the world are driving sustained growth and equipment replacement in the segment.The ambulatory surgical centers segment is on the rise because of the need for cost-effective outpatient services. Ambulatory surgical centers require small, dependable DME such as surgical tables and monitors for quality care without overnight admissions. The trend towards more minimally invasive procedures, along with supportive insurance policies and quicker approvals, is fueling demand.𝗪𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁?𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮North America was the market leader in 2024 with a 38% share due to an increasing population, widespread prevalence of chronic diseases, and a well-established healthcare infrastructure. Steady insurance coverage, government schemes such as Medicare, and increasing home healthcare uptake are driving DME demand, combined with continued technological improvements and emphasis on enhancing patient care.U.S.The U.S. would see a CAGR of 6.5% owing to robust healthcare infrastructure, widespread insurance coverage such as Medicare, and the increasing demand for therapy aids and mobility devices. Technological innovation, expansion of home healthcare, and government incentives supporting preventive care also fuel DME demand significantly.𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰Asia Pacific is poised for growth in the strong category, fueled by better healthcare, an aging population, and increased awareness of chronic diseases. Economic expansion, growing healthcare coverage, and government expenditure are spurring demand for mobility and therapeutic products.ChinaChina is likely to experience a sharp increase, led by a large aging population and increasing chronic conditions such as COPD, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. The enhancement of healthcare infrastructure, the expansion of insurance, and increased access to home and rural healthcare by the government are increasing demand. Urbanization, increasing incomes, and innovations by local manufacturers are also increasing DME affordability and accessibility.𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲Europe has the potential for growth, fueled by an aging population and high rates of chronic diseases. Effective healthcare systems, government policies, and increased awareness of home healthcare are increasing the demand for mobility devices and therapeutic equipment. Technological advancements and the move towards outpatient care further contribute to market growth.𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻𝘆Germany is growing on the back of an aging population, a high prevalence of chronic diseases, and an efficacious healthcare system with universal coverage. The market for mobility equipment and monitoring devices is driven by home care, rehabilitation, government-supported elderly care, and trends in outpatient and home-based treatment.𝗪𝗵𝗼 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗿𝘀?The market is very competitive, with players competing on innovation, product quality, and distribution. Players use R&D, diverse portfolios, and strategic alliances to address the increasing demand for sophisticated, patient-focused solutions. Demands for cost-effective, home care-compatible products, with high levels of mergers, product launches, and geographic penetration, fuel competition. Here are the leading manufacturers:● ArjoHuntleigh: ArjoHuntleigh has expertise in patient mobility and healthcare solutions, applying innovative engineering and ergonomic design to improve safety and comfort within care environments.● Becton, Dickinson and Company: This firm employs advanced technologies and extensive quality control processes to create medical devices, instrument systems, and reagents with the goals of enhancing patient outcomes and the efficiency of healthcare.● Carex Health Brands: Carex Health Brands develops and produces home healthcare solutions with an emphasis on increasing comfort, mobility, and independence for patients with long-term illness or mobility issues.● GF Health Products Inc.: GF Health Products Inc. designs and produces healthcare equipment with an emphasis on patient mobility solutions, rehabilitation, and safety, aiming to enhance quality of care and patient outcomes.● Hill-Rom: Hill-Rom creates and produces patient support medical technologies, such as sophisticated hospital beds and mobility aids, with the goal of enhancing clinical outcomes and promoting patient safety and comfort.● Invacare Corporation: Invacare creates and produces a variety of durable medical equipment, Its products include wheelchairs, medical oxygen concentrators , and patient lifts, with the goal of improving mobility, independence, and quality of life for those who have healthcare requirements.● Medline Industries, Inc.: Medline Industries offers a broad range of durable medical equipment. Its DME include mobility aids, hospital beds, and bath safety products. Some of these are available directly to consumers through its "Medline at Home" brand.● Medtronic PLC: The DME products of Medtronic are primarily focused on the treatment of chronic diseases. Its products include implantable, wearable, and surgical equipment.● Stryker: Stryker’s DME are primarily focused on professional healthcare settings such as hospitals, clinics, and emergency services. Its products are designed to be durable and reliable.● Sunrise Medical: Sunrise Medical is primarily focused on mobility solutions. The company's product lines include manual and powered wheelchairs, mobility scooters, and seating and positioning systems.𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗘𝗱𝗴𝗲 – 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗝𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗠𝗘 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵?June 2025: Cardinal Health introduced its Kendall DL Multi System. The company stated that the new system is a single-patient device for continuous monitoring of blood oxygen, cardiac activity, and temperature. It is intended to enhance clinical workflows and reduce the risk of infections.November 2024: HealthTap announced its entry into the durable medical equipment market through an alliance with Aeroflow Health. The company revealed that the partnership will enable patients to access DME prescriptions virtually.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗕𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸● Personal Mobility Devices○ Wheelchairs○ Scooters○ Walker and Rollators○ Cranes and Crutches○ Door Openers○ Other Devices● Bathroom Safety Devices & Medical Furniture○ Commodes and Toilets○ Mattress & Bedding Devices● Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices○ Blood Sugar Monitors○ Continuous Passive Motion (CPM)○ Infusion Pumps Market○ Nebulizers○ Oxygen Equipment○ Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)○ Suction Pumps○ Traction Equipment○ Other Equipment○ Insulin Pumps○ Ostomy Bags & Accessories○ Other● Others𝗕𝘆 𝗘𝗻𝗱 𝗨𝘀𝗲 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸● Hospitals● Specialty Clinics● Ambulatory Surgical Centers● Diagnostic Centers● Home Healthcare● Skilled Nursing Facilities● Others𝗕𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸● North America○ U.S.○ Canada○ Mexico● Europe○ Germany○ France○ UK○ Italy○ Spain○ Netherlands○ Russia○ Rest of Europe● Asia Pacific○ China○ Japan○ India○ Malaysia○ South Korea○ Indonesia○ Australia○ Vietnam○ Rest of Asia Pacific● Middle East & Africa○ Saudi Arabia○ UAE○ Israel○ South Africa○ Rest of Middle East & Africa● Latin America○ Brazil○ Argentina○ Rest of Latin America𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗔𝘀𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁?The global market was worth USD 236.13 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow up to USD 414.05 billion by 2034.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁?The worldwide market will progress at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period.𝗪𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱𝘄𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰?North America dominated the market share during 2024.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗲𝗻𝗱-𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗲𝗹𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗱?The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to witness major growth over the forecast period.𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵?Obtaining the report from Polaris Market Research guarantees you access to reliable, in-depth market intelligence supported by extensive research. Our reports are designed to identify the most relevant trends, opportunities, and challenges in your industry, positioning you uniquely. Supported by credible data and expert insights, Polaris enables you to make sound decisions, maximize strategies, and remain ahead in a constantly changing market.Thank you for going through our report. For a detailed study, we also provide chapter-wise and country-wise reports, including North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.Choose Polaris Market Research for reliable, in-depth market research providing definitive, actionable findings. Our reports are founded upon credible data, experienced analysis, and custom solutions to enable you to anticipate market trends, make effective decisions, and drive growth. We offer the tools to address industry challenges and discover new opportunities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.