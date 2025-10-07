Global Epoxy Resins Market to Hit USD 18.52 billion by 2034, Driven by Growing Demand in Automotive, and Transportation

Epoxy Resins Market

Get insights into the world epoxy resins market, fueled by automotive, transportation, and construction demand, with major trends, uses, and drivers of growth.

Fuelled by demand growth in construction, automotive, and electronics, the epoxy resins market is transforming fast, with innovation, sustainability, and flexibility at the forefront.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗘𝗽𝗼𝘅𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗻𝘀?The global epoxy resins market size was USD 10.56 billion in 2024, and it is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2034. Epoxy resin is a thermosetting polymer known for its strong adhesive properties, chemical resistance, and durability. This high-performance material finds significant applications in the automotive and construction industries. Its manufacturing process involves the reaction of epoxide compounds with hardeners. Commonly used in coatings, electronics, and composites, epoxy resins provide excellent mechanical strength and environmental protection. Their superior adhesion, chemical resistance, and durability make them suitable for adverse conditions in factories, oil refineries, bridges, and marine structures, among others.𝑵𝒐𝒕𝒆: 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒓𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒚 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒊𝒎𝒎𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒂𝒕𝒆 𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚. 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗔𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁?• Epoxy resins are functional materials that have important applications in industries such as automotive and transportation, construction, and electrical and electronics. The growth of these industries in different countries bolsters the market.• The DGBEA segment is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, driven by its adaptability and broad spectrum of applications.• Among all major applications, the construction segment accounted for a notable 7.42% share of the total market revenue in 2024. The durability, chemical resistance, and strong bonding properties make epoxy resins an important component of flooring, industrial coatings, and sealants used in this industry.• Asia Pacific dominated the global epoxy resins market in 2024, contributing 64.70% of the revenue share, primarily attributed to rapid industrial and urban growth.• The market in North America is projected to progress at a CAGR of 4.8% throughout the forecast period. The projected growth can be attributed to the rising demand for this material in robust aerospace, automotive, and construction applications.𝗪𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵?𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀: According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the global manufacturing volume of commercial vehicles touched ~24.83 million in 2024. Consistent growth in the automotive and transportation sectors results in an elevated demand for epoxy resins. They are used as additives in lightweight composite materials that help reduce vehicle weight and improve fuel efficiency. Their ability to provide high strength-to-weight ratios makes them ideal for use in automotive structural parts, panels, and bonding components. They also form an essential part of coatings that protect vehicle surfaces from corrosion, wear, and chemical damage.𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆: Construction businesses continually seek high-performance materials that can withstand heavy loads, moisture, and temperature fluctuations as infrastructure development accelerates worldwide, particularly in developing regions. With their durability, chemical resistance, and strong bonding properties, epoxy resins are widely used in flooring, coatings, sealants, and adhesives in this industry.𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗛𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗘𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘃𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗔𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀?𝗦𝗵𝗶𝗳𝘁 𝗧𝗼𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗠𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆: The growing importance of eco-friendly considerations in construction projects is fueling the adoption of epoxy-based materials. Their durability, energy efficiency, and simple maintenance requirements make them suitable for sustainable applications in this industry. Automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are also moving to epoxy composites in response to the surge in the preference for electric vehicles (EVs) and the push for lightweight, fuel-efficient transportation. Thus, epoxy resin is considered an instrumental part of green building initiatives and next-generation mobility solutions, which will likely benefit the market in the years to come.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗟𝗶𝗲 𝗔𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻?𝗘𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀: In the electrical and electronics industries, epoxy resins are utilized for insulating and protecting components, including circuits, semiconductors, and printed circuit boards (PCBs). Insulation and heat protection have become critical aspects of electronic devices with technological advancements and miniaturization. Epoxy resins provide excellent electrical insulation, heat resistance, and chemical stability to these components. Their favorable dielectric characteristics make them suitable for insulation applications. Epoxy-based insulators are also used in high-voltage systems, transformers, and capacitors.𝗪𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲 𝗟𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻?𝗦𝗮𝗳𝗲𝘁𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗿𝗻𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀: Epoxy resin production involves chemicals such as epichlorohydrin and bisphenol-A. These substances are known for their potential to cause breathing problems, skin issues, and long-term health hazards among workers. Regulatory bodies such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in the US and the Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) in the EU emphasize the implementation of stringent workplace safety standards. Adhering to these frameworks requires significant investments at manufacturing sites for having advanced ventilation systems, personal protective equipment, and continuous monitoring systems in place. These costs, combined with the risk of penalties for noncompliance, may hinder the epoxy resin market growth. 𝗟𝗲𝘁’𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗡𝗲𝗲𝗱𝘀.𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗜𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱?𝗕𝘆 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀The DGBEA segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period, driven by its versatility and wide-ranging applications. Good mechanical strength, chemical resistance, and adhesive properties make DGBEA epoxy resins ideal for coatings, adhesives, electronics, and composites. Their relatively low costs and ease of processing also add value to their applications.𝗕𝘆 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The paints & coatings segment held a 41.22% revenue share in 2024. Epoxy resins are used as additives into coatings to protect surfaces from moisture, chemicals, and physical wear and tear. Moreover, stringent environmental regulations push industries to adopt epoxy-based low-VOC and high-solids coatings for various applications.𝗪𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁?𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰:Asia Pacific accounted for 64.70% of the epoxy resins market in 2024. Its dominance is mainly attributed to rapid growth of industrial and urban centers. India, South Korea, and Southeast Asian nations are investing proactively in infrastructure, construction, and manufacturing, which significantly boosts demand for epoxy-based paints, coatings, and adhesives. Additionally, flourishing automotive, electronics, and wind energy sectors fuel consumption of these materials. China is a key contributor to the Asia Pacific epoxy resins industry.𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮:The market in North America is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 to 2034. The well-established aerospace, automotive, and construction industries, as well as the push toward sustainable building materials and energy-efficient infrastructure, are the primary factors driving market growth in this region. Epoxy resins are widely used in advanced composites, high-performance coatings and adhesives, and lightweight and durable components used in these sectors. The US is a prominent contributor to the North America epoxy resins market.𝗪𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗘𝗽𝗼𝘅𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁?The epoxy resin industry has a highly competitive market landscape, with the presence of global and regional players. These companies are competing on the basis of innovation, strategic partnerships, and expansion. Leading firms are investing in research and development to address evolving customer needs while expanding into new geographies and markets to broaden their customer base. Sustainability is gradually becoming a key differentiator, encouraging firms to focus on bio-based or low-VOC formulations.𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗘𝗽𝗼𝘅𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁• 3M Company: The company provides epoxy adhesives that use epoxies with shear strength and durability.• Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd. (ABC): It provides epoxy resins with superior adhesion and bonding; high stiffness and toughness; high thermal, chemical, and corrosion resistance; robust load-bearing capacity.• Arkema S.A.: Its Coating Resins product line features an extensive range of products for coatings, adhesives, inks, and construction products markets.• Atul Ltd.: The company offers high-performance epoxy systems for adhesives, coatings, composites, construction, and electrical and electronics industries.• BASF SE: Its Dispersions & Resins division offers high-quality acrylic binders, polymer emulsions, resins, and additives for adhesives, coatings (including architectural, automotive, construction, industrial, wood, and paper applications), and printing and packaging applications.• Covestro AG: Its Blendur system can be used to produce composites for high-temperature applications in the aerospace, railways, automotive, and electrical and electronics industries.• Cytec Solvay Industries: Solvay offers a diverse range of products for the aerospace and industrial materials, mining, and plastics industries, which perform specific and important functions.• DOLDER MASSARA S.R.L.: LEUNA-HARZE GmbH is a specialty chemicals manufacturing company of Dolder AG.• E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company: DuPont offers various epoxy-based adhesives with desirable peel strength as well as chemical and heat resistance.• Evonik Industries AG: Evonik offers epoxy resin composite systems to enable the production of lightweight and high-performance composites.• Huntsman Corporation: The company’s portfolio of adhesives, composites, and formulation products addresses the specific needs of customers across various industries and consumer applications.• Jiangsu Sanmu Group Co., Ltd.: The company specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of synthetic resins, fine chemicals, solvents, and coating components.• Jubail Chemical Industries Company: This Saudi company produces a range of epoxy resins in liquid, solution and solid forms.• Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd.: It offers epoxy resin varieties for applications such as marine paints, heavy-duty coatings, powder coatings , transport equipment materials, and packaging materials.• Momentive Performance Material (MPM) Holding LLC: It is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of KCC Corporation, which is known for its expanded portfolio of coatings and advanced materials.• Nan Ya Plastics Corporation: Its resins exhibit excellent electrical and mechanical properties, water and chemical resistance, and adhesive properties toward metals, woods, concrete, ceramic, and glass.• Olin Corporation: Olin Epoxy Systems, a global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, offers epoxy resins in both solid and liquid forms.• Sika AG: Sika Advanced Resins is a world-leading company that engages in developing and supplying high-performance epoxy and polyurethane resins for the tooling and composite materials industry.• Sinopec Bailing Petrochemical Company, Ltd.: The company's epoxy resin product line includes both solid and liquid variants, among others.• SIR INDUSTRIALE S.p.A: It is a pioneer company in the Italian resin industry, and its main epoxy systems include Eposir and Eponac.𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗜𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗘𝗽𝗼𝘅𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗘𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴?• In March 2025, BASF and Sika launched a new epoxy hardener, named Baxxodur EC 151, specifically designed for use in flooring coatings. The product delivers high gloss, fast curing, low VOC emissions, and enhanced durability, supporting sustainability and performance in industrial and commercial flooring applications.• In August 2025, DIC Corporation announced the construction of a new epoxy resins facility at its Chiba Plant to meet the rising demand for semiconductors. Approved by METI, the project secured up to billions in subsidies and aimed to boost production by 59%.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗕𝘆 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸• DGBEA• DGBEF• Novolac• Aliphatic• Glycidylamine• Hardener𝗕𝘆 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸• Paints & Coatings• Wind Turbine• Composites• Construction• Electrical & Electronics• Adhesives• Others𝗕𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Vietnamo Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗔𝘀𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗤𝟭. 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝗽𝗼𝘅𝘆 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁?Ans: The market was valued at USD 10.56 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth USD 18.52 billion in 2034.𝗤𝟮. 𝗔𝘁 𝘄𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝗽𝗼𝘅𝘆 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄?Ans: The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.𝗤𝟯. 𝗪𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝘀𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰?Ans: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest regional market size in 2024.𝗤𝟰. 𝗪𝗵𝗼 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁?Ans: A few of the key players in the market are 3M Company; Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd. (ABC); Arkema S.A.; Atul Ltd.; BASF SE; Covestro AG; Cytec Solvay Industries; DOLDER MASSARA S.R.L.; E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company; Evonik Industries AG; Huntsman Corporation; Jiangsu Sanmu Group Co., Ltd.; Jubail Chemical Industries Company; Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd.; Momentive Performance Material (MPM) Holding LLC; Nan Ya Plastics Corporation; Olin Corporation; Sika AG; Sinopec Bailing Petrochemical Company, Ltd.; SIR INDUSTRIALE S.p.A.𝗤𝟱. 𝗔𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝘁𝘆𝗽𝗲𝘀, 𝘄𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗱𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝗽𝗼𝘅𝘆 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗻 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰?Ans: The DGBEA (bisphenol A diglycidyl ether) segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024.𝗤𝟲. 𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗖𝗮𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂?This report offers clear insights into the growth of the epoxy resins market, including major trends and challenges. It helps you identify opportunities, understand regional patterns, and track major players, enabling smarter business decisions and more effective strategic planning.𝗤𝟳. 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗖𝗵𝗼𝗶𝗰𝗲?Ans: We provide accurate and trustworthy market research to assist you in making informed choices. Our tailored solutions are designed to meet your specific business needs.Thank you for going through our report on the epoxy resins market. For more in-depth analysis, we present chapter-wise and country-wise reports with detailed analysis of key markets such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific to aid your strategic decisions.At Polaris Market Research, we provide actionable market intelligence that guides businesses through industry transformations, identifies emerging opportunities, and makes informed decisions. With the combination of robust data and a keen appreciation for market trends, we empower businesses to overcome obstacles, refine their strategies, and stay competitive. Our goal is to deliver insightful reports that contribute to growth and success in an ever-changing market.

