New Advocacy Tool Empowers Parents: ‘Your IEP Playbook’ Available Now

Amid federal cuts and rising parent frustration, this new book offers practical tools, advice, and community support to navigate the IEP process effectively.

Your IEP Playbook finally explains the IEP process in a way that actually makes sense—and gives parents something they rarely get: straight answers.” — Lisa Lightner, Special Education Advocate

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Book Release Empowers Parents to Navigate Special Education: " Your IEP Playbook – A Parent’s Guide to Confident Advocacy" Now AvailableIn the wake of sweeping federal special education cuts and RIFs that have gutted essential support staff in schools across the country, special education parents are being left to fend for themselves now more than ever. Today, author, advocate, and founder of A Day in Our Shoes, Lisa Lightner, releases Your IEP Playbook – A Parent’s Guide to Confident Advocacy, a timely and essential resource for parents navigating the complexities of the IEP process.“Let’s be real... school staff are stretched thin, services are harder to access, and parents are left trying to figure it all out without a roadmap.” says Lightner, a nationally recognized special education advocate . “I wrote this book to hand parents the blueprint I wish I had when I started this journey. Because winging it doesn’t work when your child’s future is on the line.”Your IEP Playbook isn't just another special education guide. It’s a complete system designed to demystify the IEP process, teach parents how to advocate effectively, and build a rock-solid documentation trail. Packed with real-life examples, scripts, checklists, and Lisa’s signature “no BS” approach, this book meets overwhelmed parents right where they are- confused, tired, and desperate for answers.In the face of national staffing shortages and decreased oversight, the book also connects families to a thriving online community of advocates, offering much-needed support and shared experience.While Your IEP Playbook was written for parents, it's quickly becoming a go-to resource for teachers and college students in education programs too. It breaks down every part of the IEP process in plain, relatable language, making it an invaluable crash course for anyone who needs to understand how IEPs actually work in the real world, not just in textbooks. It also walks readers through the IEP meaning , purpose, and process—step by step—so nothing gets lost in translation.Available now wherever books are sold, including Amazon, Bookshop.org, Books-A-Million and Barnes & Noble.For parents wondering what to ask for, how to get their team to listen, or what the heck a PWN even is—Your IEP Playbook is your next move.Because you can’t afford to be told “no” again.About the Author: Lisa Lightner is a veteran special education advocate, speaker, and founder of the top-ranked blog A Day in Our Shoes. She has helped thousands of families through the IEP process and continues to push for change at the state and national levels. A special needs mom herself, Lisa brings honesty, empathy, and a smidge of sarcasm to her work.

