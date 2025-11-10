Don’t IEP Alone Academy Responds to Teacher Feedback with Expanded IEP Training and New IEP Progress Monitoring Course

Lisa Lightner, Special Education Advocate and ADayInOurShoes founder The IEP Solutions Bundle is all 3 of our most popular products for one low price-- so teachers can save time and stay compliant.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Don’t IEP Alone Academy, one of the most trusted and widely used online training resources for Individualized Education Program (IEP) teams, has launched a new IEP Progress Monitoring Course and Toolkit, designed to help educators streamline compliance and focus more on student outcomes.The new course joins two newly updated cornerstone trainings: IEP Data Collection and IEP Present Levels , all of which have been enhanced with new modules, practical tools, and examples drawn directly from the real-world challenges teachers face.“For over a decade, I’ve seen firsthand how much teachers care, and how little support they often get when it comes to the data and documentation side of special education,” said Lisa Lightner, founder of Don’t IEP Alone Academy and a nationally recognized special education advocate. “Our goal has always been to make IEP development faster, clearer, and more meaningful for teachers and teams.”Research-Driven DevelopmentEvery year for the past three years, Lightner and her team have surveyed more than 500 teachers and school staff about their IEP responsibilities and challenges.Over 80% reported they do not feel fully supported by their district when it comes to tools and information for IEP development.76% identified data collection, progress monitoring, and present levels as the areas where they struggle most.Those findings directly inform the Academy’s product roadmap. “We don’t guess what teachers need, we build it based on what they tell us,” Lightner said.New Tools, Real ImpactEach of the three updated courses now includes downloadable templates, video walkthroughs, and Continuing Education Credits (CECs) so educators can earn professional development hours while improving their practice. The newly released IEP Progress Monitoring Course focuses on:Translating data into legally compliant IEPsIdentifying and fixing common monitoring mistakesWriting meaningful progress reports that demonstrate student growthFor a limited time, all three courses: the IEP Data Collection Course (3 CECs), IEP Present Levels Blueprint (5 CECs), and IEP Progress Monitoring Course (6 CECs), are available together in the IEP Solutions Bundle , offering teachers a comprehensive, affordable path to mastering the most complex parts of the IEP process.About Don’t IEP Alone AcademyFounded by special education advocate and author of Your IEP Playbook Lisa Lightner, Don’t IEP Alone Academy is part of the A Day in Our Shoes special education network, serving millions of teachers, parents, and advocates nationwide. The Academy provides online training, toolkits, and networking opportunities focused on improving IEP practices and outcomes for students with disabilities.

