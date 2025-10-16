Newly-appointed Government officials sworn in

MACAU, October 16 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today administered the swearing-in of Mr Wong Sio Chak as the Secretary for Administration and Justice; Mr Chan Tsz King as the Secretary for Security; and Mr Tong Hio Fong as Prosecutor-General of the Public Prosecutions Office.

The ceremony was held at 10am at the Government Headquarters. Following the playing and singing of the national anthem of the People’s Republic of China at the ceremony, Mr Wong, Mr Chan, and Mr Tong recited their respective oaths of office in accordance with the Law on Oath-taking, witnessed by the Chief Executive.

Subsequently, Mr Wong took an additional oath as a member of the Executive Council, under the Chief Executive’s supervision.

Over 260 guests attended the ceremony at the Government Headquarters. They included: Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Mr Ho Hau Wah; the Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), Mr Zheng Xincong; the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the MSAR, Mr Liu Xianfa; the Commander of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Macao Garrison, Mr Yu Changjiang; and the President of the Court of Final Appeal, Ms Song Man Lei. Also present were: other principal officials of the MSAR Government; other members of the Executive Council; all designated members of the 8th Legislative Assembly; representatives from judicial bodies; Macao deputies to the National People’s Congress and to the CPPCC National Committee; heads of government departments; and representatives from consular missions and international organisations in Macao.