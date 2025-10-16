Statistics on electronic payment transaction value - restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade for August 2025

MACAU, October 16 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the electronic payment transaction value (hereinafter referred to as transaction value) grew by 7.8% month-on-month for restaurants & similar establishments and 17.0% for retail trade in August 2025, buoyed by the continued effects of the summer holidays. Meanwhile, the two industries saw year-on-year increases of 2.2% and 4.7% respectively.

Changes in Transaction Values for Restaurants & Similar Establishments

In August 2025, the transaction value for restaurants & similar establishments totalled MOP1.20 billion, up by 7.8% month-on-month and 2.2% year-on-year. For the first eight months of 2025, the transaction value went up by 2.4% year-on-year to MOP9.06 billion.

All types of restaurants & similar establishments posted month-on-month growth in transaction values in August, with Western Restaurants, Japanese & Korean Restaurants and Chinese Restaurants recording increases of 18.7%, 10.7% and 8.2% respectively. In comparison with August last year, the transaction values for Western Restaurants and Japanese & Korean Restaurants rose by 11.2% and 5.9% respectively, while the value for Chinese Restaurants edged down by 0.7%.

Changes in Transaction Values for Retail Trade

The transaction value for retail trade totalled MOP4.60 billion in August 2025, rising by 17.0% month-on-month and marking its first year-on-year increase (+4.7%) this year. For the first eight months, the transaction value dropped by 7.4% year-on-year to MOP33.58 billion. Nevertheless, the cumulative decline continued to narrow.

Compared to July, all major retail activities recorded growth in transaction values in August, with a relatively large rise for Watches, Clocks & Jewellery Retailers (+31.2%); in addition, the transaction values for Footwear Retailers and Department Stores grew by 25.1% and 24.6% respectively. When compared with August last year, the transaction values for Watches, Clocks & Jewellery Retailers, Cosmetics & Sanitary Articles Retailers and Adults’ Clothing Retailers showed respective increases of 15.9%, 14.3% and 10.4%, while the transaction value for Leather Goods Retailers went down by 1.2%.

“Statistics on Electronic Payment Transaction Value for Restaurants & Similar Establishments and Retail Trade” are compiled using data from major merchant acquirersnote in the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR), together with information from DSEC. Electronic payment transaction values accounted for about 70% to 80% of the receipts of restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade. The statistics do not include cash transactions, and therefore quarterly and annual data of the two industries should be taken into account when evaluating their overall business performance.

Note: Major merchant acquirers accounted for about 95% of the total electronic payment transaction value in the Macao SAR.