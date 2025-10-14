UM, Ton Duc Thang University sign cooperation agreements

MACAU, October 14 - A delegation led by Tran Trong Dao, president of Ton Duc Thang University in Vietnam, visited the University of Macau (UM), and was warmly received by Yonghua Song, rector of UM. During the visit, the two parties signed a memorandum of understanding and a student exchange agreement to promote closer cooperation in areas such as education, research, and talent development.

The cooperation agreements were signed by Song and Tran, marking a new phase of collaboration between the two universities. Previously, Song led a delegation to visit Ton Duc Thang University in October 2024, where fruitful discussions were held on topics such as faculty and student exchange, and joint talent cultivation.

Song said that UM places great importance on internationalisation, and that the two agreements will lay a solid foundation for academic and research exchanges between the two universities. Tran highly praised UM’s international educational philosophy and academic offerings, particularly its growing influence on the international stage in recent years. He expressed hope that through this collaboration, Ton Duc Thang University will gain insights from UM’s advanced teaching and research experience, promote faculty and student exchanges, and further enhance its own teaching quality and research capabilities.

During the visit, the delegation met with Zhou Mingming, associate dean of the Faculty of Education. They also visited the State Key Laboratory of Internet of Things for Smart City, the Faculty of Health Sciences, and the Wu Yee Sun Library, gaining a deeper understanding of UM’s academic and research development. The delegation spoke highly of UM’s achievements in education and research, as well as its campus development, noting that its exceptional learning environment help foster students’ global perspectives and innovative capabilities.

UM representatives assisting with guest reception also included: Xu Cheng-zhong, dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology; Zhang Dongbo, associate dean of the Faculty of Education; Shen Hanming, associate dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences; Zhang Xuanjun, assistant dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences; Dai Ningyi, assistant dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology; Wang Chunming, director of the Global Affairs Office; and Billy Leung, assistant university librarian of the UM Library.