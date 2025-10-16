China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival gathers films from China, Portuguese-speaking countries, Japan and South Korea and creates a dialogue that “Transcends Boundaries”

MACAU, October 16 - Under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), with the Galaxy Entertainment Group as the opening ceremony partner, the “China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival”, integrated in the 7th “Encounter in Macao - Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” taking place from October to December, will be held from 14 November to 5 December. Themed “Transcending Boundaries”, this year’s Film Festival showcases a selection of films from China, the Portuguese-speaking countries, Japan and South Korea, presenting cross-regional stories of humanity on the silver screen. Outreach activities such as a community screening, post-screening talks and workshops will also be held during the event.

This edition of the Film Festival will present nearly 30 outstanding film productions across five sections. As Macao has been designated as a “Culture City of East Asia 2025”, the Film Festival will feature a dedicated section entitled “Key East Asian Filmmaker: Zhang Lü”, showcasing works by this renowned Chinese director who has worked in South Korea and Japan. The section “Cross-cultural, Cross-regional” fosters a cinematic dialogue that transcends boundaries by relating stories of filmmakers from China, the Portuguese-speaking countries, Japan and South Korea. These are complemented by the sections “Premiere of Chinese and Lusophone Films”, “Chinese-Portuguese Short Films” and “Community Screening”, in a festival which offers the audience a cross-cultural cinematic feast that transcends tangible and intangible boundaries to bring cultural dialogue, integration and mutual inspiration.

The Film Festival will kick off on 14 November at the Galaxy Cinemas in the Galaxy MacauTM Integrated Resort with the Chinese comedy Green Wave as the opening film. The film’s director Xu Lei meticulously weaves subtle emotions into humorous narrative techniques, telling a story of a disillusioned screenwriter who unexpectedly reconciles with his father in an antique scam. The film’s plot ingeniously refers to films previously shot in Macao that are sure to resonate with local audiences.

The closing film, The Scent of Things Remembered, stars José Martins, who won the Best Actor award at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival. With a poetic, delicate approach, the film depicts the life of an elderly man in a nursing home, gradually exploring the fragility of life and his long-suppressed memories and regrets.

The community screening of the Chinese animated film Deep Sea will be held on 22 November at the Dr. Carlos d’ Assumpção Park with free admission. Directed by Tian Xiaopeng, the film combines traditional ink painting with 3D animation. It has garnered remarkable acclaim in international film festivals and attracted over 150,000 viewers during a three-week theatrical run in France. The event will also feature a body painting activity, where the painter will paint designs inspired by the China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival on participants.

To complement Macao’s vibrant calendar of events and further encourage public participation in a diversity of cultural activities, this year’s Film Festival offers various discounts on ticket purchases. For the Special Offer “Cross-disciplinary Cultural Exploration”, members of the public can enjoy a “buy-one-get-one-free” discount when purchasing Film Festival tickets in person at the Cinematheque・Passion by presenting their tickets for the Film Festival or the concert, or receipts from the Picture Book Fair featured in the 7th “Encounter in Macao - Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries”. The public can also enjoy admission for two persons at a special price of MOP60 when purchasing “Buddy Tickets”. Holders of a valid Macao Teacher Card, a volunteer, participant or staff member of the 15th National Games and Special Olympics Macao Competition Zone, or a Tap Siac Craft Market vendor card, will receive a 20% discount on ticket purchase for the Film Festival. In addition, ticket holders of the Film Festival can receive a gift by presenting their tickets at the “Giveaway Check-in Station” during the designated period at the GEG Lusofonia Festival 2025. Gifts are limited and are available while stocks last.

Tickets for the China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival are on sale from 14 October at the Cinematheque・Passion and are also available for sale online. The ticket office is open daily from 10am to 11:30pm, including on public holidays, and is closed on Mondays.

For more information about the event and discounts, please visit the “Encounter in Macao - Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” website at www.icm.gov.mo/FCP or the Cinematheque・Passion website at www.cinematheque-passion.mo.

For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6280 during office hours.